Freshman pitcher Troy Wansing was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Purdue Athletics announced Wednesday night.
Wansing’s week was highlighted by 10 strikeouts and just one unearned run, according to an email.
Wansing pitched five innings against Dayton Tuesday and gave up only two hits. He pitched four and a third innings against Illinois State Sunday, where he struck out seven batters and left opposing runners stranded in scoring position three times.
Run support contributed to Wansing’s success, the email said, as Purdue scored 11 runs against Dayton and 9 runs against Illinois State.
Despite a lack of experience at the college levels, Wansing holds the team’s lowest earned runs average on the season at 1.33, as well as holding opposing batters to an average of .200.
Wansing is the first Purdue pitcher to earn the honor since Bo Hofstra in 2018.
Wansing will be in Purdue’s starting rotation in the Big Ten opening series against Ohio State, which begins Friday at 4 p.m. at Alexander Field.