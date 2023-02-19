Purdue will head to North Carolina with a winning record after dropping just one game to Holy Cross in its season-opening series.
The Boilermakers (3-1) were on fire offensively over the weekend, hitting 10 home runs in the four-game series.
After their 12-1 season debut win on Friday, the Boilermakers won their fourth-straight season opener.
In his first collegiate start on the mound, Khal Stephen retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced against Holy Cross (1-3) Friday. Stephen pitched five scoreless innings on just 67 pitches thrown.
Paul Toetz took his first pitch of the season for a ride over the right field fence, the first Boiler home run of the season. Toetz finished with two home runs on the day, hitting another one in the eighth inning.
Purdue split the doubleheader on Saturday with a 14-4 victory in seven innings in the first game and a 12-3 loss in the second.
Toetz remained hot at the plate on Saturday, hitting another home run, this one driving in three runs. He became the first Boilermaker with a six RBI game since 2016.
In his Purdue debut, junior right-handed pitcher Aaron Suval earned the win in Game 1, giving up just two hits through four innings. Suval also picked off two base runners in his first outing.
In Game 2, Holy Cross came out swinging and put two runs on the board in the first inning. They would not look back after this, capping it off with a seven-run ninth inning.
The Boilermakers struggled offensively in the second game, getting their leadoff man on base in just two of the nine innings played.
Purdue went on to win the final game of the series 12-2 behind its high-powered offense, which finished the game with five home runs.
Left-handed pitcher Jonathan Blackwell pitched just one run through five innings in his Boilermaker debut. Blackwell finished the day with two strikeouts.