The Purdue baseball team is back in action for the first time in nearly a year. The Boilers are headed to Round Rock, Texas to face off in a four-game series against the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday through Sunday.
The Boilers return their entire starting lineup from last season and are looking forward to a promising season. This is a team that isn’t looked at by many as a top team in the conference, but they have the potential to surprise some people. Purdue has a veteran team that has played together for quite some time.
Experience is one of the more understated factors in sports. In good times and in bad, it's important to have a team with leaders and players that have been there before. Not too long ago this Purdue team was in the NCAA tournament after being picked to finish near the bottom of the conference.
While that may be a farfetched possibility this season, the team isn't ruling anything out. They feel they’re capable of going out and winning the conference, and that's where the campaign starts.
“If we can just stay healthy and hope the virus doesn’t hit us, I think this team gives us a chance to win every day,” head coach Greg Goff said.
Among the top returners are senior corner outfielder Ben Nisle, fifth year center fielder Skyler Hunter and fifth year catcher Zach Fascia. Goff believes all of them have the potential to have standout years and finish as all-conference players.
This is Goff’s second year with the team, and he wants his players to really lock in on using their athleticism to create runs. He wants to see more stolen bases and players playing off their instincts in a new-look offense. He believes with some added run production and solid defense, Purdue can make a splash in a conference whose teams have made the College World Series 31 times since 1947.
The Boilers began the process of implementing this offense last year before their season was cut short by the onset of the pandemic after just 16 games.
While there wasn’t a conventional offseason, the Boilers still found ways to improve and train, from weightlifting to simply working on new pitches.
“Even though the shutdown was happening we never stopped progressing,” senior pitcher Trent Johnson said. “Everyone on the team was finding a way to get better.”
Johnson spent his offseason working on a new changeup pitch to give himself more versatility on the mound. Goff has noted that each player has come into the spring improved from last season and is very optimistic heading into the weekend.
The Boilermakers last faced off against the Cornhuskers in 2019, who swept them in a three-game series. Nebraska scored 39 combined runs over the three games. This new-look Purdue team will be out to right the ship this weekend and start the season strong.
The series begins Friday at 4 p.m. at Dell Diamond, the home stadium of the minor league Round Rock Express. All games will be streamed live on BTN+.