The Purdue baseball team won two games over the weekend to move to 14-0 – the last team in the NCAA to remain undefeated on the season.
Purdue beat Bellarmine 8-4 on Thursday and 7-4 on Sunday to move to 2-0 in its first two games at home. This season, it has swept South Dakota State in four games to open the season, 5-4, 11-1, 14-3 and 10-7. Another four-game sweep came next against Princeton followed by a single-game win at Charlotte. That was followed up by a three-game sweep against Longwood before returning home for the March 10 and 13 games against Bellarmine.
At 14-0, the Purdue Boilermakers are the last remaining undefeated team in college baseball. 👀#NCAABaseball x 📸 @PurdueBaseball pic.twitter.com/4oCwYk34MW— NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) March 14, 2022
Head Coach Greg Goff is starting his third season at the helm. He was 7-7 in a Covid-shortened 2020 campaign, which was followed by a 16-26 record in 2021.
Purdue is Goff’s sixth head collegiate coaching stop. He was previously at Montevallo from 2004-07 compiling a record of 152-84. That was followed by a seven-year stint at Campbell from 2008-14 where he was 224-174. He spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech next with a record of 67-47 before moving to Alabama for one season where he was 19-34-1. In 2018, he became an assistant at Purdue and was elevated to the head coaching position when former Purdue Coach Mark Wasikowski left to coach at Oregon, where he was assistant before coming to Purdue.
Goff is 51 years old. He played two years at Jackson State Community College before finishing his collegiate career at Delta State as a pitcher.
The Boilermakers host Dayton for a single game at 4 p.m., Tuesday. Then it starts a two-game series at Illinois State on Thursday and Friday before the Redbirds travel to Alexander field for Saturday-Sunday games. Both the home games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
The team is not yet ranked on the season.
Tuesday we host Dayton for the 1st of our $3 midweek matchups at Alexander. #BoilerUp