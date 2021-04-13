The Purdue baseball team was able to tie its series against Michigan State following a 5-2 Spartan victory on Sunday with a crushing 8-2 win on Monday.
The Boilers (6-15) were able to create a dominating offensive rhythm against the Spartans. They were able to gather eight hits and 7 of their runs by the end of the fifth inning.
Junior shortstop Evan Albrecht had the first big hit at the top of the second inning, slamming a line drive to right center field which split the opposing outfielders enough to secure a double. The timely hit allowed for two RBIs from junior infielder Ryan Howe and senior catcher Zac Fascia, who were on first and second base, respectively at the time of the play.
Albrecht said that he would have been proud if any one of his teammates had gotten off to as strong of a start as he did.
“I’m not just saying it because it’s me, but it could have been anyone and it would have been awesome that that happened,” Albrecht said.
Senior left fielder Ben Nisle, Purdue’s leader in slugging percentage (.554), would add another powerful home run to his team-high three homers at the top of the fifth, defying strong gusts of wind by slamming a slow-and-steady fastball past the barriers at left center field. The hit put the Boilers up by 7.
“I knew it had a chance,” Nisle said. “[The count] was 0-2 so I wasn’t swinging crazy, but I knew it had a good chance off the bat.”
With the timely hitting of Albrecht and Nisle, the team was able to drive in players on base in order to get runs. With just two critical plays, Purdue was able to double its score from the first game with 4 runs.
The Boilers were also able to create more opportunities on offense by limiting the amount of strikeouts, decreasing their total from seven in the first game to only three in the second.
The team now looks ahead at another three-team pod in Champaign, Illinois, where it will continue playing Michigan State and Illinois. The games will start on Saturday and continue until Monday. The Illinois series will be streamed on BTN+.