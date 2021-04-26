Purdue baseball only recorded 13 hits in a three-game series this weekend against Illinois, after dominating the Fighting Illini in a 3-team pod the previous weekend.
The Illini (13-14) swept the series 6-5, 12-4 and 1-0, after losing their previous two games against the Boilermakers (10-18) by a combined 19-9.
Needless to say, the lack of offense did not bode well for the Boilermakers’ chances against the Illini. Purdue showed life at some points in the series, but were largely lethargic throughout. In Sunday’s game, the team failed to record a single hit.
It was the second no-hitter in the eight-year history of Alexander Field, Purdue’s stadium, according to a press release issued by the team after the game. It was the first time Illinois had thrown a no-hitter on the road in program history and the team’s first since 1985, according to a tweet from the Illini’s Twitter account.
Purdue got runners on base — five Boilermakers were walked, two were hit by pitches and fifth year catcher Zac Fascia reached base twice on throwing errors by Illinois’ shortstop — but couldn’t advance or convert them into runs.
During Friday’s game, the Boilermakers only recorded one hit before the ninth inning, a single from sophomore outfielder Mike Bolton Jr. No other players recorded a hit against Fighting Illini starter Andrew Hoffman. Bolton also added two stolen bases to his statline.
“I always try to stay aggressive on the base paths,” Bolton said after the game.
Purdue added home runs from senior outfielder Ben Nisle, Fascia and junior infielder Ryan Howe in the ninth inning to draw within a run, but the rally fell short.
Although junior starting pitcher Calvin Schapira only gave up 3 earned runs over 6 1/3 innings against Illinois on Friday, he was still tagged with the loss. Two of those runs came in a fourth inning where there wasn’t much hard contact. Schapira wasn’t fazed by this bad luck.
“I trust my guys behind me,” Schapira said after Friday’s game. “They’re always working on what they do.”
In the second game of the series, Purdue fell behind 5-0 within two innings. The team never got within a run of the Illini for the rest of the night. Bolton had the best statline from the Boilermakers, going 1-4 with 2 RBIs.
Redshirt junior Cory Brooks pitched eight sparkling innings on Sunday, allowing only three hits and not allowing the Illini to push a run across. However, Illinois’ pitching was better, as they no-hit the Boilermakers to complete the sweep.
With these three losses, Purdue drops to 2-7 at Alexander Field on the season.