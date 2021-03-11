After hitting only 8 runs in 114 at-bats against Nebraska, the Purdue Boilermakers look to improve their aggressiveness on offense as they travel to South Carolina this weekend to take on the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines in a four-game series.
The Boilermakers (1-3) opened the season with a 6-5 victory over Nebraska (3-1), thanks to an RBI off a sacrifice fly ball in the ninth inning.
However, this victory was quickly overshadowed by a three-game slide. Purdue would leave Dell Diamond outscored by a combined total of 18 runs.
“Nebraska is a really good team,” head coach Greg Goff said. “I think we got some guys on. But we got hit on a couple of games and we just didn’t get that big hit to get the runs on the board when we really needed to.”
The change of scenery will hopefully bring new life to the Boilermakers as they take on the Wolverines (3-1).
The Wolverines opened their season against Iowa with 125 at-bats and a .248 batting average for 25 runs.
Left fielder Jake Marti led the Wolverines with a .385 average in his four starts. Marti’s hitting also helped the Wolverines to earn key base hits, recording a team-high .556 on-base percentage in his 13 at-bats.
With only one weekend of baseball under its belt, the Wolverines recorded one of the best pitching performances in the Big Ten. The Wolverines held Iowa’s entire team under the Mendoza line, or .200, a baseball archetype for poor hitting. The Hawkeyes hit .197 against Michigan, the second-lowest in the conference that weekend.
The Boilermakers had similar success at the plate compared to the Wolverines. Against Nebraska, Purdue’s batting average was .254 with 29 hits, but the team couldn’t convert those hits into runs.
Senior first baseman Mason Gavre said the team’s struggles can be overcome with aggressiveness on offense, and that the team is ready for any challenge that may present itself.
“I think the biggest thing is just getting those jitters out early on,” Gavre said. “No one has played a game in over a year. We’re really just getting back to buying into our approach and what our coach preaches so that we can go out and be the aggressor on offense.”
And while Purdue started four different pitchers during the series, the Boilers were still able to record 16 strikeouts in their final game. With a variety of players to send to the mound and five days to refine the details, the Boilers hope to use this opportunity to close out innings with minimal struggles.
“We’ll keep (right-handed pitcher Trent Johnson). He’ll start on Friday,” Goff said. “To start it off, he took away Saturday’s game. A couple of guys that were in the bullpen came in and didn’t throw enough strikes. But going forward, I feel good about our pitching and our pitching staff.”
The Boilermakers will play the Wolverines in a four-game series at Fluor Field in Greenville, South Carolina. The first pitch of the series will go out at 1 p.m. Friday, followed by a Saturday doubleheader and a Sunday closer. All games can be streamed on BTN+.