The weather’s warming up, and so are the stakes.
Purdue (10-12, 1-2 Big Ten) went up against Michigan State (12-8, 2-1 Big Ten) over the weekend, with each team getting its first taste of conference play.
The Spartans were swinging hot bats to kick off the series, racking up six hits and four runs in the first two frames of Friday’s game. Purdue was able to rally for a three-run fifth inning, tying the ballgame and setting up a dramatic finish.
The Boilers loaded the bases and scored what became the game-deciding run in the top of the ninth, needing only one hit from senior outfielder Jake Jarvis to do so as the hitters behind him reached base uniquely via a walk, error and hit by pitch.
Sophomore pitcher Khal Stephen stood out with a career-high eight strikeouts contributing to four straight innings of scoreless ball. The Boilermakers have shown a knack for taking Big Ten openers lately, as Friday’s win made them 8-1 in such games since 2014.
The teams were scheduled for a second matchup on Saturday, but the weather forced them to take a raincheck for a Sunday doubleheader instead.
Mother Nature was kinder Sunday, as the pair of squads started their day at noon in sunny conditions. This time it was the black and gold who began on the right foot, scoring runs in the first two innings on their way to a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh inning.
A single given up to the first Michigan State hitter prompted a pitching change in the bottom of the seventh. Junior reliever Jackson Dannelley was summoned from the bullpen and promptly surrendered a double on his second pitch. Matters were made worse when senior Jake Jarvis committed a throwing error from right field that allowed a run to cross the plate, but Dannelley was able to strand a runner on third with two strikeouts.
Dannelley was replaced after serving up another double, giving way to junior Aaron Suval on the mound. Suval was tagged for three runs as the Spartans collected two hits and capitalized on two errors by their opponents to take a 5-3 lead.
The Boilers came up in the top of the ninth needing at least two runs to extend the game. They got one on a walk with the bases loaded, sending Jake Jarvis up in a do-or-die at bat. Jarvis popped up to third base to end the game and set up a series-deciding Game 3.
The final game saw Purdue once again claim an early lead before relinquishing it, jumping into a 2-0 lead before ultimately losing 12-6. The Spartans hammered junior pitcher Kyle Iwinski in the fourth inning, a triple and a home run helping them hang up four runs on the Boilers. They didn’t look back from there, scoring eight runs over the next two innings to wrest full control of the game from Purdue.
The lone bright spot of the loss was junior catcher Connor Caskenette’s offensive output, which included four RBIs and a home run, his first as a Boilermaker.
The Boilers will stay on the road Tuesday to go against Indiana State. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.