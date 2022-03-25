Senior infielder Evan Albrecht started the third inning with a double. He then watched from second base as junior outfielder Curtis Washington Jr. hit his second home run of the year to drive in Albrecht to cut the 4-run deficit in half.
Two batters later, sophomore first baseman Cam Thompson hit a two-run homer of his own to tie the game in the bottom of the third.
No. 17 Purdue (18-1) beat the Ohio State Buckeyes (8-12) 7-5 on a rainy Friday afternoon in their Big Ten conference opener at Alexander Field. This is the team’s first win against the Buckeyes at Alexander since 2014.
Albrecht talked about how much this win means to the team coming from behind to beat a team that they’ve struggled against in recent years.
“It feels awesome,” he said. “I’m so happy for everyone on our team and for how much work we put in. To bring that out for all of the fans at Alexander (is) so fun.”
Head coach Greg Goff said the Boilers’ work ethic and energy was how they were able to come back from being down by 4.
“I’m just so proud of these guys,” Goff said. “I can’t say enough about their makeup and their character. They don’t quit and they play hard.”
The Buckeyes got their bats going early in the game as sophomore outfielder Cade Kern scored a solo home run 1-0 at the top of the second inning.
Kern later hit a 3-run homer in the third inning that gave Ohio State an early 4-0 lead.
Purdue junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz, on the other hand, walked three batters and had only four strikeouts in the first three innings, leading to senior Landon Weins taking over in an early pitching change for Purdue.
The pitching change was the turning point in the game for the Purdue defense, Goff said.
“He’s been really good for us all year so my biggest thing was to put somebody in there who’s worked really hard and could give us a spark,” Goff said.
After Ohio State scored another run in the top of the third inning, junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote tagged out the Buckeye batter trying to reach home plate.
Albrecht added to his stats by hitting another double that ultimately led to him scoring a game-leading run off of an Ohio State error in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game was 6-5, and Purdue had the lead for the first time.
Purdue had a lot of momentum from the offensive side motivating their defense to commit a quick double play. Another easy swinging strikeout from Ohio State put a quick end to the top of the fifth inning.
Another Buckeye error in the sixth inning helped Albrecht get on base once again as he bunted to the pitcher, who fell backward. That turned into a single, and later a steal, to put him on second base. However, the Boilermakers couldn’t capitalize and add to their lead of 6-5.
Junior designated hitter C.J. Valdez and Thompson both hit consecutive singles early in the bottom of the seventh inning. Thompson then scored a run off of an Ohio State wild pitch, getting the Alexander crowd to erupt and expanding Purdue’s lead 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Washington Jr. said the dugout energy helps the player make plays on the field.
“They bring the energy every day,” he said. “They are always into the game, and that’s a big part of how we control the game.”
It was a quick eighth inning for both teams as neither was able to get much going offensively. The Buckeyes needed 2 runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game, but when they didn’t score Purdue secured a 7-5win in the conference opener.
Purdue will host the Buckeyes in the second game of their 3-game series at Alexander Field tomorrow at 1 p.m. This game will air on Big Ten+.