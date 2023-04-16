Resilience was the word of the weekend for the Purdue baseball team.
The Boilermakers (16-18, 7-5 Big Ten) rattled off 9-8 and 4-3 wins in their Saturday doubleheader against Penn State (19-13, 2-7) after losing to the Nittany Lions 15-3 on Friday.
The wins didn’t come easy. Purdue eked out consecutive one-run victories to improve to 7-5 in conference play at the halfway point of the Big Ten season.
“It shows how resilient we are as a club,” junior Connor Caskenette said about the two wins. “It really gets our confidence way up. Especially after Friday night, coming out here and taking two from them is huge. It’s absolutely massive for us.”
The Boilermakers’ pitching came through when they needed it to on Saturday.
Aaron Suval got both saves on the day, recording the final out of both one-run games. While he recorded four-straight outs to end the first game, the second didn’t come as easy. After coming in with a three-run lead, he gave up two runs to narrow the gap. With the tying run on second, Suval faced one of Penn State’s best hitters: Kyle Hannon. But Suval came through, striking Hannon out to end the day.
Purdue got what it needed out of its starting pitchers in both games. The best performance came from junior Kyle Iwinski, who pitched eight innings, surrendering just one run off of a sacrifice fly.
“After last week he didn’t make it out of the first,” head coach Greg Goff said. “Again — resilience, character — just can’t say enough about the toughness of our team. Kyle’s a tough guy and it’s awesome having him in our program.”
Jonathan Blackwell, Purdue’s starting pitcher in the first game, had to fight through a first-inning rally by Penn State that set the Boilers back 3-0. With the aid of some additional run support from the offense, Blackwell recovered and pitched five more innings without surrendering another run.
“It was huge for him to battle back, but it was huge for our team to respond,” Goff said. “We normally have given up some runs, and we don’t respond and it just stays that way. I thought our hitters today did a great job of not getting caught up in the game and just doing our deal. And next thing you know, we come right back and tie it up.”
Down three runs, the Boilermakers used a sacrifice bunt to set up a potential sacrifice fly. Caskenette got the deep fly ball he was looking for, plus a bit more as it went over the right field wall, scoring three runs and evening the score just after the Boilers had gone down.
“We gave up a couple of runs early on, and I kind of just wanted to stay in the moment,” the junior catcher said. “I think we had runners on first and third. So I was looking to lift the ball and stay out of a double play.”
Caskenette was the first of three hitters to hit a home run in the first game of the doubleheader. The Boilermakers needed those runs as Penn State loaded the bases in the seventh inning, scoring four runs and adding another in the eighth to make it a one-run game.
Purdue didn’t find the same run production on Friday, despite getting 14 hits. The Boilermakers put three runs on the board, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit caused by a 12-run Nittany Lion rally with two outs on the board.
The two avenging wins put the Boilers at sixth in the Big Ten standings with 12 conference games to go. Purdue will face the current top-three teams in the Big Ten standings: Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska, as well as No. 9 Rutgers before the regular season’s end.
The Boilermakers will return to Alexander Field to play two midweek games against Ball State and Butler on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Both games begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten+.