The Gophers were homeless for 17 innings this weekend.
Purdue (14-16, 5-4 Big Ten) kept Minnesota (8-22, 3-3) off the scoreboard until the ninth inning of the second game of the weekend series, a 15-3 rout by the Boilermakers. Altogether, the Boilers won 3-0 on Friday and 15-3 on Saturday before losing 9-3 on Sunday.
Boilermaker starters Khal Stephen and Jonathan Blackwell combined for over 12 innings of scoreless ball, collecting 11 strikeouts against just four walks. Stephen, who pitched on Friday, punched out eight of the 24 batters he faced to match a career high for the sophomore.
Stephen’s effort on the mound looked to be for naught until the seventh inning, when junior third baseman Jo Stevens came aboard on a single. Stevens then took advantage of a pair of Gopher gaffes to advance to third.
A pitching change for Minnesota was not enough for it to get out of the jam, as the Boilers plated three runs on account of two sacrifice outs, a hit-by-pitch and an error.
On Saturday, Blackwell dealt with no such drama. His team held a 7-0 lead when he exited his start, the result of the bottom half of Purdue’s lineup linking together singles in the fourth inning to go with Minnesota errors and HBPs in the sixth.
The game was all but decided when the Boilers apparently felt like climbing the Big Ten runs leaderboard. They racked up seven runs and six hits in the ninth inning alone, highlighted by right fielder Jake Jarvis’s two-out grand slam. It was the senior’s third career game of five or more RBIs.
Sunday’s defeat featured a stalwart performance by junior RHP Davis Pratt in long relief and some sweet hitting from Stevens.
Pratt came in to pitch 4.2 innings of one-run baseball following a first inning meltdown by junior RHP Kyle Iwniski, who gave up eight hits and six runs on a day where he forgot to pack his best stuff.
Stevens collected two doubles, being hit in by Couper Cornblum for the Boilers’ last run of the day. Stevens enjoyed a productive weekend at the plate, compiling three hits and two runs across the weekend.
The Boilers now sit over .500 in conference play moving into the week, with Indiana State next on their schedule for Tuesday.
The first pitch at Alexander Field is scheduled for 6 p.m.