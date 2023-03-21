Purdue let up a run in each of the opening innings but stayed solid through the rest of the game until a four-run ninth inning for University of Illinois-Chicago doomed the Boilers to a 6-4 loss.
Jackson Dannelly was awarded the loss, recording one strikeout and three baserunners before being replaced in his eighth appearance this season.
The Boilermakers (9-10) didn’t generate any offense in the bottom of the ninth and fell to the UIC Flames (8-8) Tuesday, despite out hitting them .3 to .235.
Cal Schapira was given his fourth start on the mound for the Boilers and his first in over a year at home. Schapira, who was out last year recovering from Tommy John surgery, has pitched in each of the Boilers’ weekend series so far.
He entered the game with a 4.00 ERA and averaged just more than two innings pitched per appearance. Schapira’s outing lasted about that duration again on Tuesday as head coach Greg Goff said he’d planned, making the swap for C.J. Backer with one out to go in the third inning.
“We just wanted to get (Schapira) two or three innings,” Goff said. “I was really pleased with how he looked. I thought he looked kinda back to his old self, that was a very positive thing for us tonight.”
Backer came into the game and threw 67 pitches over the next 5.1 innings, posting six strikeouts and just missed out on earning his first win this season.
In the bottom of the third, just as Backer had taken over on the mound, Purdue’s offense made its mark on the scoreboard.
Couper Cornblum, hitting in the seven-spot today, sparked the offense to lead off the inning with a single. Purdue got another runner on but hit into a double play to bring up two outs and eventually a two-out rally.
Mike Bolton Jr. singled to left, driving Cornblum in and putting the Boilers on the board. Evan Albrecht singled up the left side too, and both he and Bolton scored when Paul Toetz blasted a shot through the same side of the infield right after.
Toetz, who Goff has referred to as their offensive “go-to guy,” led the team in OPS and RBIs before the game and was tied with Albrecht for the most hits. Toetz’s two-run shot in the third was his 31st RBI this season, a feat achieved faster than any Boilermaker to date.
“(Toetz) isn’t afraid of the moment,” Goff said. “He really always seems to find a way to come through for us. He’s a really good player.”
The third inning saw UIC turn its second double play, of which it eventually totalled four that evening. Prior to Tuesday, Purdue had grounded into that many double plays, therefore doubling its 18-game count against the Flames.
The Boilers picked up an insurance run in the sixth, courtesy of Jake Jarvis’ lead-off solo shot that smacked the flagpole over the right-center wall. Jarvis is two for two on home runs at Alexander Field, poking a grand slam out in the Northern Illinois opener on Wednesday.
But the Flames’ comeback ninth inning firepower burned Jarvis’ feat and the rest of the Boilers with him.
After the brief single-game homestand, the Boilers are off to East Lansing, Michigan, for a three-game series starting Friday at 4 p.m. and airing on the Big Ten Network.