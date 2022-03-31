Still stinging from a 10-9 loss to Illinois-Chicago in which the team gave up 10 unanswered runs over the final three innings, the Purdue baseball team heads to Champaign for its second conference series of the season this weekend against Illinois.
The Boilermakers’ (18-2, 1-0 Big Ten) mid-week game against Indiana State got canceled Wednesday morning due to inclement weather in the area. Head coach Greg Goff and junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. said the team loves to play the Sycamores and missed the opportunity to do it this week, but the extra day of practice gives the Boilers a chance to recalibrate before they take on the Fighting Illini (10-12, 2-1 Big Ten).
“We’re resilient, and I told them to keep it in perspective,” Goff said after the UIC game. “We look at them more as lessons instead of losses.”
The team’s biggest lesson from the UIC loss was to “fight ‘til the game’s over,” Bolton said. He attributed the loss to the team’s loss of energy with a 9-0 lead in the sixth inning.
It’s unclear how the loss will affect Purdue’s standing in the Collegiate Baseball rankings, where it currently sits at No. 16, but the Illinois series presents a chance to reverse the damage it might have caused.
Illinois is coming off its own 11-7 loss to Missouri Tuesday night, but it won two games out of a four-game series at Michigan State over the weekend to open its conference play.
The game will be Purdue’s third true road contest of the season — the majority of its games outside of Alexander Field have been classified as neutral-site games — but Goff and Bolton Jr. said the team tends to prepare in the same ways for both types of game.
“We try to come out with the same energy every day no matter where we are,” Bolton Jr. said. “We stay together like a band of brothers.”
Both emphasized the importance of a “good practice” in prep and said it would be essential to bouncing back against the Illini.
In the loss to the Flames, Purdue sent out seven different pitchers, including freshman star Troy Wansing as the starter and senior ace Landon Weins in the ninth inning to try to stop the bleeding. Each pitcher threw just over an inning on average, with the longest stints coming from Wansing and sophomore C.J. Backer, who relieved him in the third inning.
Goff said he wasn’t concerned about the impact such a rotation would have on his pitching depth against Illinois because of those short outings. When junior Jackson Smeltz takes the mound Friday afternoon, he said, he’ll have the full bullpen behind him against a stable of Illinois pitchers Goff and Bolton Jr., both stressed as a strong potential challenge for the team.