The game was practically over after the sixth inning.
The Purdue baseball team (18-2, 1-0 Big Ten) led 9-0 heading into the seventh after taking advantage of five Illinois-Chicago (6-12, 1-2 Missouri Valley) errors, creating some chaos of their own and crushing the ball on offense.
By the bottom of the ninth, the Flames led 10-9 after three comeback innings, and Purdue was left scrambling for a walk-off victory.
But no deliverance came. Purdue left a man stranded on second and lost at home for the first time this year.
"We just lost our energy and let them get the best of us," junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. said after the game.
The chaotic afternoon started on Purdue's first at-bat of the day, when Bolton Jr. reached first base despite striking out when the catcher failed to rein in the third strike and the ball rolled to the backstop. He reached second base after the first-base umpire called a balk on Flames pitcher Chris Torres during a pickoff attempt.
A hit from junior designated hitter CJ Valdez caromed off Torres' knee to drive Bolton home two batters later to open a three-run first inning for the Boilermakers. The team scored in four of the first five innings, only missing out in the fourth after Valdez was called out at third on a controversial tag attempt. He was called safe in the moment after he and the third baseman both whiffed on attempts to reach the bag, but the call was reversed after an umpire's conference to end the inning.
On the other end, the Boilermaker pitching threw a season-high 19 strikeouts. Despite a couple of late-inning jams created by well-timed hits and three walks, the defense was almost always able to buckle down and escape the danger.
The Flames' offense broke contain at the top of the seventh, when a pair of line drives into left-center field scored three runs with the bases loaded and two outs to break the shutout.
The offensive explosion came from the presence of fresh bats as the Flames effectively emptied their bench and managed to outhit the Boilers. A called strike with a full count got the Boilermakers out of their worst jam yet and gave both teams a break with the seventh-inning stretch.
UIC scored four more runs in the next inning to make the game dangerous as it chipped away at Purdue's defense for everything it could get. Even after Purdue sent out ace senior pitcher Landon Weins, the Flames still managed to get the lead.
"Tonight, we didn't throw strikes, when you don't throw strikes against a good team anything can happen," head coach Greg Goff said about the comeback after the game. "We had the right guys out there, and we just didn't get it done."
The chaos didn't always run in Purdue's favor on offense, either. When sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz hit a high fly ball to right field in the third inning, Valdez ran back to first to tag up. He didn't see the right fielder drop the ball and was sliding back into first to meet Toetz while the outfielder picked up the ball and threw it to second for the forceout.
"When we get things like that that happened, we know what to do, and today we just didn't come up on top of it," Bolton Jr. said about those chaotic moments and how the team responds, or tries to respond, to them.
The Boilermakers return to the diamond Friday afternoon against Illinois in Champaign. The team's Wednesday game against Indiana State is likely to be canceled due to expected severe weather, a team official said.
The series against the Fighting Illini (10-11, 2-1 Big Ten) begins at 7 p.m. at Illinois Field and can be streamed on BTN+.