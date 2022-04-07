Despite leading 6-2 in the fifth inning, the Purdue baseball team surrendered eight unanswered runs to Indiana State Wednesday afternoon, giving the Sycamores the lead in extra innings.
Purdue (19-6, 1-3 Big Ten) lost to Indiana State (16-8, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference) 10-6 after giving up a four-run lead in the last three innings.
Sophomore first baseman Cam Thompson began the scoring with a two-run shot to right field for his ninth home run of the season. Thompson leads the Big Ten with what is now 39 RBI.
“They’re just getting on base, and it’s getting me in a good position to get a good pitch and drive them in and just kind of do my job,” Thompson said after the game.
Thompson has a slugging percentage of .736, which is 41st in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers have used bunts frequently this season, as evidenced by their offensive attack in the second inning. Junior center fielder Curtis Washington Jr. advanced junior right fielder Jake Jarvis to second with a bunt and ran out the throw, arriving safe at second. Fifth-year third baseman Troy Viola then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance the two runners to second and third.
Junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote hit a line drive down the left field line that stayed fair for a two-RBI double for the No. 9 hitter.
“Coach (signaled for a) bunt before to move the runner and gave me the confidence to get a knock,” Lanzarote said after the game. “I just see first pitch fastball, and I just smoked it down the line, and it was great.”
Indiana State made a pitching change after the Boilers took an early 4-0 lead. The fresh arm proved to be counterproductive for the Sycamores as Lanzarote advanced to third on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch walked senior shortstop Evan Albrecht and gave Lanzarote the opportunity to take home and extend the Boiler lead to 5-0.
A leadoff triple to start the third inning by Indiana State center fielder Seth Gergely put him in scoring position, and a ground ball to first base on the next batter put Thompson in a dilemma. Thompson looked at home plate for a second but decided to take the easy out at first and allow Gergely to score, leaving the Purdue lead at 5-1 at the end of the third.
Indiana State continued its production in the fourth inning with a line drive down the right field line that was enough for an RBI double, putting the score at 5-2. A sacrifice fly by Washington Jr. in the fifth inning brought the Purdue lead to 6-2, but after keeping the Sycamores silent for two innings, an Indiana State three-run home run in the seventh inning cut the Purdue lead to just one run.
A leadoff triple in the eighth inning by Indiana State made for an easy sacrifice fly, tying the game at 6-6 after four unanswered runs by the Sycamores. In the bottom of the ninth, Thompson hit a ball hard to center field that dropped just short of the wall. A pickoff attempt caught Jarvis off guard, getting the third out for the Sycamores and sending the game to extra innings.
“I put a really good swing on that,” Thompson said after the game. “I probably hit it 407 instead of 409 feet. So, I’ll take that swing every day of the week.”
An error by Albrecht to start the tenth inning put Indiana State on base. Albrecht laid on the ground in disbelief after allowing the ground ball roll between his legs and into the outfield.
Gergely hit a line drive into the outfield gap. Washington dove for the ball but was unable to catch it, giving Gergely the one RBI double and the Sycamores the lead at 7-6. A two RBI double gave the Sycamores a three-run lead at 9-6. Another RBI double by Indiana State made the score 10-6.
The Boilermakers would not make any noise in their final at bats, recording no hits in a three-up three-down inning that doomed it to a second home loss this season.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue, which started the season 15-0, has lost 4 of the last 5 games.
• Purdue has played 2 straight at home and have another 4 before hitting the road. Next up will be a Friday-Saturday-Sunday 3-game series with Indiana (11-6, 1-2). The Hoosiers enter the game on a 3-game losing streak that started on April 2 against Northwestern and continued with an April 3 loss to the Wildcats and an April 5 loss at Evansville (14-14).
• The Boilermakers are batting .273 on the season, led by Evan Albrecht's .412 average. Albrecht leads the team with hits (35) and assists (61). He is fielding at .936.
• Cam Thompson, who is second on the team in hitting (.344), leads the team in home runs (9), RBI (39), being hit by pitches (13) and putouts (186).
• Troy Wansing leads the pitching staff in ERA (1.75), while Jackson Smeltz leads in win-loss record (4-0), innings pitched (36), stikeouts (51) and is second in ERA (2.25).