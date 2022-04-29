“A strong start.”
That’s what head coach Gregg Goff said would be the key to picking up wins in the penultimate home series against Michigan (22-17, 8-5 Big Ten).
That’s exactly what Purdue (24-13, 5-6 Big Ten) delivered Friday night, putting up 5 runs in the first three innings while holding the Wolverines to just 1.
The Boilermakers continued to compound their lead, ending the night with a season-high 18 runs to Michigan’s 4. The defense stayed errorless through nine innings while pitchers refused to give up free bases, allowing just one walk and one hit batter as a unit to claim game one of the weekend series.
“It was our pitching tonight,” Goff said. “CJ Backer did a tremendous job of just giving us a good start. He struck out the side in the first inning, (which) allowed our offense to get going a little bit.”
Sophomore pitcher Backer held the Wolverines to three hits and improved to 2-0 in his fourth start this season. The junior college transfer recorded eight strikeouts and no walks to do his part to get the Boilers off to the start they were hoping for.
“I just came ready to go,” Backer said. “The guys came out swinging, too, and I just felt like it was gonna be a good game as soon as it started.”
Michigan’s first 2 runs came from deep solo shots to start the second and seventh innings. The first was blasted onto the soccer practice field with an 109 mph exit velocity, according to baseball data-tracking app Trackman Baseball, while the second flew 422 feet over the left field wall, where it was greeted by Cherry Lane.
Purdue’s offense also went yard twice, both times courtesy of last game’s extra innings walk-off hero: graduate student third baseman Troy Viola. Viola crushed his first home run in the third also with an EV of 109 mph. Both home runs drove in multiple baserunners. In fact, Viola’s six RBI game was enough to outscore the Wolverines single handedly.
Viola was one of four Boilermakers to pick up two or more RBIs. Every starting Boilermaker reached base at least once. Of the 12 different players with an at bat, 10 of them recorded a hit. Purdue’s 20-hit game was the most the program has seen since 2017.
The next game of the series will be Saturday at 6 p.m. although afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast threaten to change that.