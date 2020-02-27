Purdue baseball looks to continue its hot start this weekend against a competitive field that includes ACC and Big Ten teams at the Cambria College Classic in Minnesota.
Purdue is coming off last weekend’s victory at the Campbell Invitational and hopes to improve upon its 6-1 record. It will have to do so against three teams ranked in Baseball America’s top 25: No. 16 Duke, No. 17 North Carolina State, and No. 22 University of North Carolina.
Its first test will be on Friday against Duke pitcher Bryce Jarvis, who is fresh off a perfect game against Cornell, the first in the program’s history. While the coaches respect his skill, they expect the players to be up for the challenge and to be aggressive.
“I don’t want our guys to be passive, if I can be honest with you,” head coach Greg Goff said. “(They need to) take the punch to him.”
The Boilermakers have gotten solid individual performances early on from players like senior catcher Zac Fascia and junior outfielder Ben Nisle, who are first and second on the team in slugging percentage at .667 and .517 respectively. But Goff pinned the team’s initial success on the its collective, selfless play.
“Our chemistry has been awesome,” Goff said. “We have been just a great, selfless team. Guys are giving up their at-bats, battling with two strikes, putting balls in play.”
One player who hopes to make a positive impact is junior pitcher Andrew Bohm. Bohm, who is leading the Boilermakers in strikeouts thrown with nine so far this season, has been aggressive in his approach against opposing batters.
“I’ve just been doing my best to get ahead (in counts),” Bohm said. “You know, if I get to two strikes, I’m going for the punch-out. The slider’s been working for me and that’s all I can ask for.”
Bohm believes the team’s selfless play is a key to its success moving forward.
“We’ve been playing really good team baseball,” Bohm said. “Just timely hitting, whether it’s a hit-by-pitch or a leadoff walk, we’ve been really good at having team at-bats and building off that.”