Purdue’s baseball team had a rough start to the season this weekend, as the Boilers lost a four-game series against Nebraska in Round Rock, Texas.
The Boilers (1-3) won close but lost big over the three-day series, finishing with a final combined score of 8-26 versus the Huskers (3-1).
The worst loss of the weekend came in the second game of a Saturday double-header. The teams were set to play a seven-inning game in the morning and a full nine innings in the afternoon.
But Nebraska ended the second game after seven innings, mercy-ruling the Boilermakers 10-0. That, coming directly after a 7-2 victory in the morning, left the Boilers staggering out of Dell Diamond.
The 10-0 game featured seven Husker hits. The largest jump came in the second inning, when a double down the left field line from Brice Matthews cleared the bases and made the score 4-0 Nebraska.
The Huskers kept the Boilers from making anything happen at the plate with a six-inning performance from starting pitcher Shay Schanaman. He racked up five strikeouts in 18 at bats, only gave up one hit and walked three batters.
Purdue’s starting pitcher, grad transfer Nick Alvarado, fared worse. His seven earned runs in three innings set his earned run average at 18.90, combined with five walks against four strikeouts. The Boilermakers had to sub in three more pitchers before the end of the game.
The day’s first game was a similar offensive showing from the Huskers. A six-run third inning effectively ended the game for the Huskers, but the teams had to continue playing through seven innings. Purdue drove in two runs at the sixth to avoid being shut out, but still gave up 12 hits and committed three errors.
To make the affair more painful, all of Nebraska’s offensive production came in single base hit increments. The team’s lone extra base hit came when shortstop Efry Cervantes reached second on a dropped fly ball.
Purdue’s lone win came in the first game of the series Friday afternoon. The Boilermakers won 6-5, after rallying back from one-run deficits three separate times. The game ended with a walk-off sacrifice fly by fifth-year catcher Zac Fascia to send home senior left fielder Ben Nisle.
The series ended in a 4-0 Nebraska shutout that featured seven Purdue hits against 13 strikeouts. Nebraska’s four hits were all it needed to win; a first-inning home run, second inning RBI double and ninth-inning two-run home run sent Purdue packing.
Purdue struggled the most closing out innings. Nebraska hit .333 and drove in 8 of its runs over the series with two outs. Purdue hit .152 and drove in 2 runs in two-out scenarios by comparison.