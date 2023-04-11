Fans filled the stands of Alexander Field and enjoyed the $3 drinks and food in the sunny weather. A Coors Light may have been cheap and easy to come by, but Boilermaker runs weren’t.
Purdue baseball (14-17, 5-4 Big Ten) scored just one run against Indiana State (19-12, 8-1 MVFC) in its 4-1 defeat on Tuesday night.
Mike Bolton Jr. batted in the sole run for the Boilermakers in the bottom of the third inning, hitting an opposite-field blooper into left field allowing Evan Albrecht to use his speed to round the bases and cross home making the game 2-1.
Bolton Jr. reached base in all four of his plate appearances, with both a double and an RBI, as well as a walk.
“I went up to the plate with a good plan, had some good work with my coach earlier today and just let everything translate,” Bolton Jr. said. “Not thinking, just playing hard and having fun.”
Indiana state got on the board first with a two-run home run by Mike Sears in the third inning over the left-center wall
Junior pitcher Jackson Dannelly replaced C.J. Backer on the mound in the fourth inning and gave up no runs through his three innings. Aaron Suval entered the game in the seventh and gave up a walk and a single to place a man on third with no outs. Jo Stevens saved a run on a grounder to third base, getting the ball back to the catcher in time for him to catch the Indiana State player trying to take home.
Although one run was saved, a walk and another single into the outfield scored two runs for the Sycamores allowing them to take a 4-1 lead.
“They just got two hits when it mattered and we just couldn’t get the big hit when we had guys in scoring position.”
The Boilers placed men on second and third with one out but were unable to capitalize on their last opportunity with runners in scoring position.
“We had plenty of opportunities,” Goff said. “I thought our hitters did a good job of getting in scoring position, but we just didn’t get the big hit.”
The Sycamores took out their starting pitcher after just two at-bats, in which he gave up a walk and a single. They continued to switch through pitchers every couple innings, going through seven in total, which Goff noted wasn’t unusual in midweek games.
The sunny weather brought with it a crowd of 1,312 people which also included Purdue men’s basketball’s Fletcher Loyer, Ethan Morton and Zach Edey as well as former quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wife Jael.
“What an amazing crowd we had tonight, standing room only, awesome throughout the game,” Goff said. “The things that we are building here in our baseball game, there will be a day when Indiana State comes to our place and we beat them and the other guys in midweek games.”
The Boilermakers will return to Alexander Field to play Penn State in a three-game series beginning Friday at 6 p.m.