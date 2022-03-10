The Boilermakers easily walked out of Alexander Field with its undefeated start intact after battering the Knights with seven runs in the first inning.
Purdue (12-0) returned to West Lafayette for their home opener and the first of a three-game series against Bellarmine (2-12).
The Boilermakers showed off their biggest strength this year, speed, to start the game after junior center fielder Curtis Washington laid down a bunt to advance junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. to second and arrive safe at first. After which, junior designated hitter CJ Valdez took a walk to load the bases with no outs.
The visibly stressed junior Bellarmine pitcher Nolan Pender hit sophomore first baseman Cam Thompson with a pitch to bring in the first Boilermaker run. The Bellarmine coach went out for an early mound visit. This did little to help, as the Bellarmine pitcher plunked another batter to put the Boilermakers ahead 2-1.
Junior Bellarmine relief pitcher Drew Buhr began warming up in the visitor bullpen, but couldn’t warm up in time to prevent a two-RBI single by junior right fielder Jake Jarvis. Sophomore second baseman Paul Toetz continued the barrage with an RBI double to put the Boilermakers ahead 5-1 with no outs and runners on second and third.
Pender was finally put out of his misery and Buhr was brought in to try to salvage the challenging start. This again would prove in vain for the Knights as junior catcher Pablo Lanzarote hit an RBI single to left field to continue Bellarmine’s misery.
Toetz would go on to score a rare run off a balk to put the Boilermakers ahead 7-1. A double play mercifully ended the inning for the Knights.
The top of first inning didn’t start as Purdue would have hoped; a leadoff double by Bellarmine fifth-year shortstop Clayton Mehlbauer and a wild pitch set up an easy RBI single that snuck between the first and second baseman to give Bellarmine a 1-0 lead.
Despite the rough start, junior pitcher Jackson Smeltz managed to escape the first inning, leaving two Bellarmine runners stranded. The shaky start did rack up his pitch count though, putting him at 25.
Smeltz bounced back from the rough opening with a 1-2-3 inning with three quick strikeouts on 10 pitches.
Smeltz was replaced at the top of the 6th inning after an even 100 pitches by senior pitcher Landon Weins
The Knights drove in a run in the bottom of the eighth to threaten the Purdue lead, utilizing two pinch hitters to try to take advantage of the opportunity to begin a rally. Weins, however, managed to escape with a four run lead.
The Boilermakers came into the contest third in the NCAA in stolen bases, averaging 3.41 steals per game, led largely by Washington. Washington continued with a perfect stolen-base percentage, picking up his eighth and ninth on the season in the second inning, allowing him to score on a sacrifice fly-ball.
Bellarmine threatened a comeback with two runs in the third inning, but scored no runs in the next four innings.
In their last chance of the game, the Knights hit two easily fielded balls, and a strikeout officially ended their chances at a comeback and gave Purdue their 13th victory on the season.
Purdue will face Bellarmine twice more on dates contingent to weather.