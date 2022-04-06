A five-run third inning let the Purdue baseball team erase some of its early-inning mistakes against Northern Illinois and take a lead it would hold for the rest of the game on a rainy Tuesday afternoon.
The Boilermakers (19-5, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped their recent four-game losing streak with a 17-14 win over Northern Illinois that started with Huskie fireworks and ended with the Boilers giving a show of their own. The game was a make-up from a March 22 contest that was postponed due to heavy rain. The first half of the game was marked by a consistent shower that wouldn't dampen the early offense.
Senior shortstop Evan Albrecht said the rain made reading the pitcher harder at the plate, and may have made controlling pitches harder.
Head coach Greg Goff was concerned the game might be called off early as the infield got slicker, but he was relieved when it cleared up around the fifth inning.
NIU's third hitter up hit a two-run inside-the-park home run on a long drive to center field to open the scoring, followed by a two-RBI triple on a throwing error in the second inning to put the Boilers down 5-1 and in danger of continuing their slump.
The Boilers finally corrected course, however, with a three-RBI double hit by freshman designated hitter CJ Valdez into the left-field corner, a pair of RBI singles, a sacrifice grounder and an RBI walk giving Purdue the lead it was looking for.
Part of the team's success in the early innings came from its ability to lengthen its at-bats. NIU's first three pitchers combined for 139 pitches, 13 walks and just two strikeouts through the first four innings compared to senior pitcher Kyle Wade's 76 pitches, no walks and five strikeouts through the same stretch.
Albrecht and Goff said the long at-bats were just the team taking advantage of the pitching it was seeing.
Junior left fielder Mike Bolton Jr. was walked on each of his first four plate appearances, and scored after three of them. The team's bats heated up late in the game, but the Huskies out-hit the Boilermakers 17-12.
Where Purdue created offense with plate discipline and potentially rain-affected wide pitches early on, the Huskies took a more aggressive approach with 10 hits through the first half of the game, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning to tighten the lead a bit. They also took advantage of three Boilermaker errors for extra-base hits and RBI when it hurt most.
Despite falling behind by four runs after that explosive Purdue outing in the third, NIU fought back to keep the game within two runs in the fifth and managed to make it scary late, even after a six-run eighth inning by the Boilermakers. The Huskies drove in five runs against just one out and forced Purdue to use three pitchers in the inning, but Purdue got the final outs on back-to-back strikeouts.
"Any time you get a win, it's always good," Goff said. "Even when you don't play as well as you should, our guys held on and found a way."
Purdue returns to the diamond Wednesday afternoon against Indiana State before a weekend rivalry series against Indiana. First pitch against the Sycamores goes out at 4 p.m. at Alexander Field, and the game can be streamed on BTN+.
GAME NOTES:
• The 31 combined runs were the most ever in a game played at Alexander Field
• Purdue was the recipient of 13 walks in the game, which was the second most since 2001.
• Mike Bolton Jr. walked in each of his first four plate appearances, the first Boilermaker to earn four walks in a game in seven years.
• Evan Albrecht singled three times for his team-leading eighth three-hit game, improving his Big Ten-leading batting average to .432
• Cam Thompson registered three RBI to increase his Big Ten-leading total to 37. He’s reached base safely in 24 straight games.
• Curtis Washington Jr.’s two-out, two-run single extended his on-base streak to 12 consecutive games.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report