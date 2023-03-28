Zach Edey was named the NABC National Player of the Year on Tuesday and won the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year Award.
The awards given out by the National Association of Basketball Coaches are the latest round of honors given to the 7-4 Canadian, as he's already been named the Big Ten Player of the Year, Sporting News’ National Player of the Year and one of four finalists for a Naismith Award.
The winner of the Men’s Naismith Awards will be announced on Sunday. Also yet to be announced is be the Wooden Award, Associated Press Player of the Year and Oscar Robertson Trophy, a Purdue release reads.
Edey finished the season with 27 double-doubles, the sixth-most points in the nation, the second-most rebounds and the longest double-digit scoring streak at 51 straight games.
Several of his achievements this season put his name among some of the both the program and the sports’ greatest players.
Edey became the second player in Big Ten history to lead the league in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage, according to Purdue Sports, and is one of just nine players (Blake Griffin, Ike Diogu, Antawn Jamison, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal, Bill Walton, Lew Alcindor and Gary Bradds) to lead a major college conference in all three categories in NCAA history.
Only three Boilermakers, JaJuan Johnson in 2011 and Caleb Swanigan in 2017, have received the Pete Newell nod, given to the nation’s top big man. He joins another short list of all-time Purdue greats, including Johnson, Swanigan, Glenn Robinson and Steve Scheffler, who have won the conference’s player of the year award.