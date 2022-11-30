It was the Zach Edey show once again, this time in Tallahassee. The junior center had 25 points on 11 for 14 shooting leading Purdue to a win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 5 Purdue (7-0) put away Florida State (1-8) 79-69 in its road win on Wednesday night.
An Edey layup at 11:50 in the first half provided his first points of the game, as the Boilermakers had a tough time getting him the ball early on. His bucket gave the Boilers an early 11-9 lead.
Aside from Edey, freshman guard Braden Smith stepped up. He fought to the rim and finished a layup through hard contact from the 7-4 Naheem McLeod at the 16:12 mark to give the Boilers a 44-42 lead after the free throw was good.
Smith led a 9-0 run for Purdue, connecting with sophomore center Caleb Furst for 5 points in back-to-back possessions putting the Boilers up 55-47. Smith found Furst for a dunk and corner 3-pointer. Smith finished the game with 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Despite turning the ball over eight times in the first half, Purdue cut that down and only turned the ball three times in the second half. The Seminoles were only able to score 7 points off the turnovers.
Florida State guard Darin Green Jr. led his team scoring with 23 points and was 4 for 7 from beyond the three point line. He was followed closely behind by fellow guard Matthew Cleveland who had 20 points on the night on 8 for 12 shooting.
Purdue has also dominated Florida State on the boards as the Boilermakers out rebounded the Seminoles 44 to 30. Leading the way for Purdue was Smith but Edey had eight and juniors Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis each had seven.
The Boilermakers will travel back to at 5 p.m., Dec. 4 when it hosts Minnesota to open Big Ten play.