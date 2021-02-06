At halftime, the No. 24 Purdue men's basketball team leads Northwestern at 35-32.
The No. 24 Boilers (12-7, 7-5 Big Ten) welcomed the Wildcats (6-9, 3-8 Big Ten) to Mackey Arena with a 8-1 scoring drive.
Two back-to-back bad pass turnovers and a shooting foul against Northwestern allowed freshman guard Jaden Ivey and redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman to build off of junior forward Trevion Williams' early 2-point jumper.
Junior guard Sasha Stefanovic returned with a slow start. Out for three games after testing positive for COVID-19 hours before the game against Michigan on Jan. 22, Stefanovic went 0-4 in the first half despite his usual role as one of the Boilers' top scorers.
If turnovers were the story of the Boilers' first half, the Wildcats didn't fare far better. While the Boilers finished the half with six turnovers, the Wildcats had them beat in that arena with nine, giving the Boilers an extra 14 points. Northwestern's fouls also resulted in an extra 6 points for the Boilers.
The Purdue freshmen dominated the first half. Redshirt freshman Mason Gillis, Newman and Ivey each claimed 3 points from the arc.
Ivey led Purdue's offense with 14 points — of which 2 were off a dunk, 4 were from the line and 6 were from 3-point shots.