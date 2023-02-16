The Boilermakers picked up their third consecutive road loss against the Terrapins.
No. 3 Purdue (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) lost to Maryland (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) 68-54 on the Terrapins’ home court on Thursday night. The Boilers have lost back-to-back games for the first time all season.
A 27-4 Maryland scoring run gave the Terrapins a 17-point lead with seven minutes left in the game. The Terrapins missed just three of their 15 shots during the stretch. Purdue made one of its seven field goal attempts. It was the largest deficit the Boilers have faced all year.
The first four minutes of the second half went well enough for the Boilers, as they pulled to an 8-point lead on the strength of a 7-2 run and three blocked shots on the defensive end. But things started to unravel quickly after Mason Gillis was called for a technical foul.
That foul kickstarted the Maryland run, and the Boilers were unable to slow down the Terrapins.
Braden Smith led the Boilers in scoring in the first half with 10 points, going a perfect 5-5 from the field. He came out confident in the second, hitting a runner in the lane and a pull-up triple before missing from deep on his next shot at 18:22. The 3-pointer was the first Purdue hit since the first half against Northwestern, its previous game on Sunday. The freshman guard finished with 18 points.
Zach Edey was less than stellar, tallying 18 points and making 8 of his 16 shot attempts. But the prime area Edey struggled in was on the boards, where the big man is usually reliable for producing a healthy rebound margin for his team. In this one, Maryland won the rebounding battle by 11, including a staggering seven more offensive rebounds than the Boilers. Purdue only managed three offensive rebounds and 2 second-chance points.
The Terrapins weren't called for a foul until there were five minutes left in the first half. The same occurred in the second half as the Boilers didn’t get a whistle until eight minutes into the half. The Boilermakers had to fight through heavy contact with no whistle on several shot attempts throughout the game.
Purdue went to the locker rooms up 28-25 at halftime. Despite the similar point totals between the two teams, the way each got there was distinct. Maryland picked up 8 points at the free throw line and made one 3-pointer.
Purdue went to the line just once and hit none of its five 3-point attempts. Over 70% of the Boilers’ first-half points came in the paint.