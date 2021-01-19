Purdue freshman Jaden Ivey knocked down a go-ahead step-back 3 to give the Boilermakers a 67-65 road win against at No. 15 Ohio State on Tuesday night.
The freshman scored 15 points on 6 of 12 from the field – including 2 of 6 from long range – and 1 of 3 from the line to lead Purdue the victory.
Cold. Blooded. 😱@BoilerBall freshman @IveyJaden drains the go-ahead stepback 3. pic.twitter.com/2wVujk5PiI— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 20, 2021
An choked-up Ivey faced the media after the game.
"I told myself this game is over; I’m hitting the shot," he said amid tears. "I’ve been in a slump and I am trying to gather myself because I want this game so bad. I’ve been struggling mentally, just trying to gather myself. And I want to win. I want to win so bad. And to see that shot go in it just means everything."
"I told myself, it's game over."@BoilerBall freshman @IveyJaden got emotional discussing his game-winning shot against Ohio State following recent struggles: pic.twitter.com/ZunaSNEnZy— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 20, 2021
Ivey's clutch shot came just one possession after junior guard Sasha Stefanovic tied the game at 64 with yet another big 3, his first of the game after missing his previous four attempts.
Sasha splash, and we're tied. 💦@Sash_Stefanovic // @BoilerBall 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/WjPxY6Ng7t— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 20, 2021
"We were looking for Jaden to turn the corner on that play or get to Sasha on a slip and get it back to him," Coach Matt Painter said. "It could have been either one of them, but he obviously made a huge shot when he knocked that 3 down."
Stefanovic stepped up to start the second half for Purdue (11-5, 6-3). He had been struggling to find his shot from deep, so he began driving strong to the basket converting on two and-1s to set the tone for his squad. The game quickly became a classic Big Ten battle filled with physical play as the two teams traded baskets.
Buckeye forward Duane Washington Jr. exploded in the first half against the Boilers, scoring 14 points and knocking down four 3-point shots to carry his team in the first half with a large lead. The 3-point shot was the great separator in the first half. Ohio State hit nine 3s in the first 20 minutes of play, while Purdue was only able to strike twice from deep. However, the Boilers still managed to keep the game close, even with junior center Trevion Williams sitting on the bench, trailing 37-31 at the break.
The Buckeyes (11-4, 5-4) led by as much as 11 points, but Purdue had a response. The Boilers began to get out transition and got some timely buckets from Ivey and junior guard Eric Hunter Jr.
Ivey scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half for Purdue.
"Ohio State is a great team and we had some guys step up," Ivey said. "It wasn’t the best game, but we’ve got some dogs on this court that want to win. Regardless, we’ve got some dogs that want to win. All props to my teammates instilling that confidence in me."
Ivey is the son of 43-yer-old Niele Ivey, the first-year head coach for the Notre Dame's women's basketball team. Prior to that, she was an assistant for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies and a long-time assistant at Notre Dame.
"My mom, I was thankful that she was able to be here today," Ivey said. "I just walked out there and I was in tears because we both love this game so much and I love her so much. I am thankful for her. I’ve been in a slump and she’s been there for me. I’m so thankful she could be there for me. And I was thankful that we could get the win."
Ivey was emotional during most of his 11 minutes with the media. He was asked why he was so emotional given that this is January and there's a lot more games to the season.
"I just care so much," he said. "I don’t want to be the reason why my team can’t win … I’m emotional because I care, I care about the game."
Then he was asked about Coach Matt Painter having the confidence in him to handle the ball at the end of the game.
"It means everything," he said. "He's such a great person and I'm very thankful that I chose this university. To play for a great coach, Coach Painter, I've been struggling and he has not lost faith in me. He still has confidence in me and that's what I love about Coach Painter ... I'm just more thankful that he gave me the opportunity to come and play here."
It’s a mood. 💦💦💦 pic.twitter.com/3KciMZFs0y— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 20, 2021
Painter praised Ivey's resiliency.
"He was out (injured) for three months in the spring, too," Painter said. "He was injured, was out for a while and gets injured again. He's one of those guys that wants to be successful. You're learning the game, you're learning the system, you're new to college basketball. A lot of his shortcomings has been normal progression that freshmen go through.
"He just kept working and putting a lot of time in his game. He's a good shooter even though he doesn't have great numbers shooting the basketball (but) when his career is over here, he will."
Williams scored 11 points in the second half after sitting on the bench for extended minutes due to foul trouble.
Hunter Jr. scored 10 points in the first half.
Purdue returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it hosts No. 7 Michigan. The game will be broadcast on FoxSports1.
Game Notes:
• Ohio State was 14 of 35 from 3-point range while Purdue was 5 of 20.
• Purdue outrebounded the Buckeyes, 38-30. Williams led Purdue in that category with 7.
• Purdue outscored Ohio State, 36-8 in the paint and 28-6 off the bench.
• Two Purdue starters failed to score a point – Mason Gillis did not take a shot before fouling out (in 15:51 of play) and Brandon Newman was 0 of 2 from the field – both were 3-point attempts.
• Ohio State was led by Duane Washington Jr.'s 21 points. He was 7 of 14 from the field including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Also scoring in double figures were Justin Ahrens (12 points) and EJ Liddell (11).
• Ohio State led the game for 35:02 while Purdue led 2:45. The lead changed hands 8 times and was tied twice.
• Purdue has won four straight games with three of four coming on the road. Now, Purdue will play three of the next four games in Mackey Arena.
• Purdue improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten with a 67-65 win over No. 15-ranked Ohio State in Columbus.
• The Boilermakers have now won four straight games, its longest winning streak since the 2018-19 season. Three of the four wins have come on the road against Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State.
• Of Purdue’s first nine league games, six have come on the road against Iowa, Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State.
• The win was Purdue’s first win over a top-15 ranked team on the road since Feb. 25, 2012, at No. 11 Michigan (75-61). The win snapped a 14-game losing streak against top-15 teams on the road.
• The win capped a season sweep of Ohio State and after going 5-15 in the first 20 meetings against Ohio State under Matt Painter, Purdue has won 7 of 10 meetings and six of the last eight contests.
• Purdue is now just 4-14 all-time against Ohio State at Value City Arena, having won three of its last four trips there.
• In the last 15 years, three teams have won on the road at Indiana, Michigan State and Ohio State in the same season (Purdue 2020-21; Purdue 2016-17; Purdue 2009-10).
• The win was Purdue’s 22nd against a ranked team since the start of the 2016-17 season, the eighth most nationally. Purdue is 22-22 against nationally-ranked teams in that timeframe.
• Purdue was just 5-of-20 from long distance and is now just 11-of-52 from long range in the last two games. Opponents are 24-of-74 in the same span.
• The 11-point comeback (trailed 32-21; 5:21 1st) was Purdue’s third comeback this season of 11 or more points (11 vs. Valparaiso – 2nd half; 17 vs. Michigan State – 2nd half; 11 vs. Ohio State – 1st half).
• Purdue trailed by five (64-59) with 2:08 to play and by six (60-54) with 3:35 to play.
• During Purdue’s four-game win streak, it has outscored its opponents by 39 points in the second half (outscored by 16 points in first half).
• Purdue had eight turnovers in the first half, but just two in the second half.
• Freshman Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 15 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with five seconds left. He scored eight of his points in the final 3 ½ minutes.
• Trevion Williams scored in double figures for the 11th straight game with 16 points and seven rebounds. He had 11 points and 4 rebounds in the second half.
• Sasha Stefanovic added 15 points, including 13 in the second half. His 3-pointer with 52 seconds left tied the game at 64 – his 17th straight game with a 3-pointer.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.