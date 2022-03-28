3/25/22 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Saint Peter's, Isaiah Thompson

Junior guard Isaiah Thompson puts up an uncontested 3-point attempt. Thompson made his only shot attempt and went 2 for 2 from the free throw line in 13 minutes against St. Peter's. 

 Sara White | Senior Photographer

Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson announced on social media Monday afternoon that he's officially entered the transfer portal.

The junior posted two pictures to his Instagram page, @_ithompson11, with a caption thanking Purdue and declaring for the transfer portal.

"Purdue, I just wanted to say thank you for everything," he wrote. "The love you showed me and my family was greatly appreciated and never went unnoticed. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for the continued support through all the ups and downs. Nothing but love and I will forever be a boiler!

"I have decided to enter the transfer portal for the 2022-2023 season."

Thompson was a starter early on in the season but received fewer minutes as the year went on, eventually finishing the season with an average of 16.3 minutes, 4.2 points and 0.9 assists per game.

The Boilermakers will also be losing three seniors: forward Trevion Williams, guard Sasha Stefanovic and guard Eric Hunter Jr. The team is also projected to lose sophomore guard Jaden Ivey to the Draft, according to nbadraft.net.

Thompson’s brother PJ Thompson played with Purdue in 2015 through 2018 and works as an assistant coach on the team. Thompson came from Zionsville, Indiana, in 2019 as a three-star prospect.

Thompson averaged the most minutes and points in his freshman season.

