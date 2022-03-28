Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson announced on social media Monday afternoon that he's officially entered the transfer portal.
The junior posted two pictures to his Instagram page, @_ithompson11, with a caption thanking Purdue and declaring for the transfer portal.
"Purdue, I just wanted to say thank you for everything," he wrote. "The love you showed me and my family was greatly appreciated and never went unnoticed. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for the continued support through all the ups and downs. Nothing but love and I will forever be a boiler!
"I have decided to enter the transfer portal for the 2022-2023 season."
💛 All love Zay. pic.twitter.com/ziVoLBObr1— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 28, 2022
Thompson was a starter early on in the season but received fewer minutes as the year went on, eventually finishing the season with an average of 16.3 minutes, 4.2 points and 0.9 assists per game.
The Boilermakers will also be losing three seniors: forward Trevion Williams, guard Sasha Stefanovic and guard Eric Hunter Jr. The team is also projected to lose sophomore guard Jaden Ivey to the Draft, according to nbadraft.net.
Thompson’s brother PJ Thompson played with Purdue in 2015 through 2018 and works as an assistant coach on the team. Thompson came from Zionsville, Indiana, in 2019 as a three-star prospect.
The past 3 years was a unique and unforgettable experience. Watching my brother wear #11 and wear the Black and Gold was something I’ll cherish forever. The average fan can’t even pretend to understand what it takes at this level. You lived that dream!!! Isaiah, THANK YOU! 🖤 https://t.co/UShC6dX4cv— Pj Thompson (@pj_thompson11) March 28, 2022
Thompson averaged the most minutes and points in his freshman season.