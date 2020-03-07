It's Senior Day in Mackey Arena as Purdue took on Rutgers for its final regular season game, which the Boilers lost 71-68 in overtime.
The game was saw a lot of action through free throws throughout the match up. Both Purdue (16-15, 9-11 Big Ten) and Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) utilized free throws to tie the game or take the lead. The Boilermakers sank 81% of free throws while Rutgers made 57%. A free throw from sophomore guard Eric Hunter Jr. sent the game into overtime.
The Boilermakers established a lead early in the first half that the Scarlet Knights quickly closed and surpassed. The Knights were able to hold on to that lead for most of the half, despite many attempts from the Boilers to close the gap. A jumper from Rutgers and a missed buzzer beater from senior forward Evan Boudreaux sealed Purdue's fate in overtime.
Purdue was able to pull slightly ahead after a dunk from junior center Matt Haarms propelled the team forward. Then the lead changed once again.
Neither team was ever able to establish a sizable lead, and that lead changed 11 times in the game.
Purdue's defense struggled to block Rutgers from both inside and outside of the paint. The Scarlet Knights ended the game with a field-goal percentage of 44%.
Purdue ended the game at 34%.
The Boilers spent the first half of the game getting out-rebounded. In the second half they found more rebounds but were still unable to get more than the Knights. Purdue ended the game with 39 rebounds compared to Rutgers 42.
Halftime Notes
The game got off to an quick start after sophomore guard Sasha Stefanovic sank a 3-pointer 15 seconds into the game.
Senior forward Evan Boudreaux tied the game 15-15 with a free throw that was met with thunderous applause for the crowd. A 3 from freshman guard Isaiah Thompson put the Boilers just ahead to get the lead.
The Scarlet Knights pulled forward again after a foul called on sophomore forward Trevion Williams gave Rutgers two free throws.
The Boilermakers continued to struggle to make 3-pointers throughout the half but were able to find opportunities to attempt such shots.
Purdue struggled to out rebound its opponent with only 13 rebounds to Rutger's 23.