A Twitter poll on Fox College Hoops has Mackey Arena as the Best Gameday Atmosphere in the country.
The poll initiated on June 22 gave fans the opportunity to vote for Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse, Duke’s Cameron Indoor Arena, Purdue’s Mackey or “other.” Mackey received 38.3% percent of the picks, followed by other with 29.3%, Allen Fieldhouse at 19.6% and Cameron at 12.3%. The final results were from 18,309 votes.
Which arena has the best gameday atmosphere? 🤔🙌— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 22, 2020