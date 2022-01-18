With its victory at Illinois on Monday, the Purdue men’s basketball team moved up two spots in the daily NCAA NET Rankings posted on Tuesday morning.
According to the NET that takes into account strength of schedules, efficiency and results, the Boilermakers are now No. 7, up from No. 9 after Monday’s games. The NET ranking is used by the NCAA to assist it in the seeding process for the upcoming NCAA post-season tournament.
Purdue is the highest ranked team among Big Ten schools in the NET. It indicates that Purdue is 4-1 against Quad 1 opponents (among the top 25 percent of the rankings), 2-1 against Quad 2, 2-0 against Quad 3 and 7-0 against Quad 4.
Purdue is among the Top 10 in six different categories maintained by the NCAA. They include:
• No. 2 nationally in rebound margin at +12.4
• No. 4 in field goal shooting at 50.2 percent
• No. 4 (tie) for scoring offense at 86.2
• No. 5 in 3-point shooting at 40.3 percent
• No. 7 in assist per game at 18.2
• No. 8 in scoring margin at +18.4
Purdue is in the bottom third of two categories. They include:
• No. 248 in turnover margin at -0.9
• No. 296 in steals per game at 5.4
Zach Edey leads the nation in field goal percentage hitting 70.7 percent of his shots. Trevion Williams is No. 27 in that category, shooting 57.9 percent.
He has a point to make today 😲 @Zach_Edey is talkin' that talk after he clocks his 8th point for @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/u6jKSbXNwv— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 17, 2022
Zach Edey has the most efficient stat line of any player since Zion Williamson.His Box BPR of 62.9 at https://t.co/cegyfz8ykZ, which estimates impact based only on individual stats, is the best since Zion put up 81.5 in the 2018-19 season.Here's the best in Box BPR currently: pic.twitter.com/5UozotFNPd— Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) January 17, 2022
"One of the toughest guys on the floor" “The improvement of Zach Edey is through the roof" How #Purdue's Zach Edey delivered against Illinois in Monday's 2 OT thrillerhttps://t.co/NahqZ2CewE via @JCOnline— mike carmin (@carmin_jc) January 18, 2022
Other interesting NCAA statistics include:
• Purdue is No. 7 in home attendance per game at 14,804 (sold out all 10 games this season). No. 3 Nebraska and No. 4 Indiana have higher per game attendance averages at 15,154 and 14,969 respectively. Kentucky leads the nation with an average home attendance of 19,104.
• Purdue has the No. 90 toughest schedule. Alabama has the most difficult schedule according to NCAA statistics. Among Big Ten schools, Ohio State is at No. 3, followed by No. 4 Wisconsin, No. 8 Minnesota, No. 11 Michigan State, No. 16 Penn State, No. 32 Nebraska, No. 38 Iowa, No. 39 Michigan, No. 57 Maryland, No. 62 Illinois and then Purdue at No. 90.
The NET Rankings rates all 358 Division I teams. Gonzaga (14-2) is No. 1 and Delaware State (0-11) is at No. 358.
The NET has Big Ten teams as follows:
No. 8 Purdue (15-2)
No. 12 Illinois (13-4)
No. 18 Wisconsin (14-2)
No. 19 Iowa (13-4)
No. 23 Michigan State (14-3)
No. 25 Ohio State (11-4)
No. 34 Indiana (13-4)
No. 61 Michigan (7-7)
No. 72 Northwestern (8-6)
No. 79 Minnesota (10-5)
No. 87 Penn State (8-7)
No. 107 Maryland (9-8)
No. 116 Rutgers (10-6)
No. 204 Nebraska (6-13)
In this week’s Top 25 polls, Purdue is No. 4 in both AP and USA Today/Coaches polls.
Purdue is projected to be a No. 3 seed at this point in the season by CBS Sports analyst Jerry Palm. He has the No. 1 seeds as Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga and Duke.
Joe Lunardi, of ESPN, has Purdue as a No. 2 seed and has seven Big Ten teams among his 68-team bracket as of Tuesday. His No. 1 seeds are Auburn, Gonzaga, Arizona and Baylor.
Andy Katz, a Big Ten Network analyst, has Purdue as No. 7 in his Power 36 Rankings. His Top 5 teams are Auburn, Gonzaga, Arizona, Illinois and Villanova in that order. Purdue has beaten two of those teams, Illinois and Villanova this season.
Purdue (15-2, 4-2) returns to action at 7 p.m., Thursday when it travels to Indiana (13-4, 4-3). The game will be televised by Fox Sports 1.