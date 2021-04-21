Following in his father's footsteps, Brian Waddell will be a Boilermaker.
Waddell, the son of former basketball player Matt Waddell, committed to play for head coach Matt Painter Wednesday afternoon. He received an offer from the program on April 6, after he led the Carmel Greyhounds to the Class 4A state championship.
Matt Waddell played between 1991 and 1995 alongside Painter under head coach Gene Keady. He helped lead Purdue to two consecutive Big Ten titles and an Elite Eight appearance after the 1993-94 season.
Brian Waddell is expected to redshirt the 2021-22 season, according to reporting from the Lafayette Journal and Courier. He will be one of four forwards on the roster, one of whom already has a year of experience.
The Boilermakers' other two 2021 recruits are also state-champion forwards. Trey Kaufman-Renn won the Class 3A championship with Silver Creek earlier this month, and Indiana Mr. Basketball Caleb Furst won the Class 2A championship with Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian.
Kaufman and Furst were the No. 1 and 2 recruits in the state per 247Sports, and Kaufman came in second in the Indiana Mr. Basketball voting.