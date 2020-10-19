For the first time in Purdue history, the Boilermakers have no senior on the roster.
In a year as turbulent as 2020, it’s important to have leadership. The Purdue men’s basketball team is looking to its experienced group of juniors to lead the way during this unique season. Specifically, junior point guard Eric Hunter Jr. and junior forward Trevion Williams are returning as the team’s top scorers and now must take on an even larger role.
“We don’t have any seniors, so us juniors have to buckle down and take this team on our own and build the rest of our guys up,” Williams said during a Friday press conference.
Normally by this time of the year, it’s clear which freshmen are transitioning well and who’s having trouble. But with the delays in this season, the onboarding process has been significantly altered.
“You should have some people that have an advantage because they know what they’re doing and they know what’s going on,” head coach Matt Painter said. “So less time is going to really hurt those guys more. But we all know certain people can learn quicker than others, so those guys that pick up things easier, they’re going to take off here in this first month of practice.”
While there may be a steep learning curve for the newcomers, Painter is still expecting production from his freshmen as they bring needed elements to this year’s team.
“The decision making really jumps out for Ethan (Morton), the athleticism for Jaden (Ivey) and his ability to score and that elite size for Zach (Edey),” Painter said. “All three of those guys, there is a need for them.”
Hunter Jr. and Williams are trying to help the freshmen acclimate as much as they can. The juniors are also looking to make big leaps in their own game.
Williams has had well-documented struggles with weight loss. According to his teammates, he has taken significant strides this offseason and has slimmed down. He is currently 10 pounds away from his target weight of 255.
“His conditioning has definitely gone up a couple notches,” Hunter Jr. said.
Williams is primed and ready to shoulder big minutes for the Boilermakers.
“I know what’s coming, I know what to expect,” Williams said. “I know how many minutes I have to play for us to be able to function.”
Hunter Jr.’s biggest focus besides his skillset has been becoming more of a vocal leader.
“When it comes to basketball, I’m more of a lead-by-example type of guy,” Hunter Jr. said. “But from what I know when you can take over a whole gym with your voice, it helps your team.”
Painter and the rest of the coaching staff have been on Hunter Jr.’s case about being more vocal, Hunter Jr. said. So has Williams.
“I’ve been trying my best to get him going,” Williams said. ”Eric realizes how big of a role he has to play on this team to get us going. He’s doing a great job of it. I’m trying to get to the point where I can help him be more consistent, because he does get a little quiet sometimes and it hurts us. He knows that, and it’s something he’s working on.”
Painter praised Hunter Jr.’s sophomore leap, but believes he can do much better and give the Boilers more production. Painter said he would like to see Hunter Jr. become a better decision maker and do more on the offensive end.
“Eric Hunter Jr. really gives us a guy that can play on both ends being a two-way player,” Painter said. ”He’s played well for us, I think that gets lost ... We need him to be vocal.”