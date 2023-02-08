The Boilermakers played the Hawkeyes three times last year, dropping only the Big Ten Championship game, where the Hawks punched a guaranteed ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue (22-2, 11-2 Big Ten) and Iowa (15-8, 7-5) will play each other for the first and only time this season at 7 p.m. Thursday in Mackey Arena.
Hawks look to extend 3-game win streak
Iowa just wrapped up a three-game home stand which saw it put away Rutgers, Northwestern and Illinois. Since starting the season 0-3 in conference play, the Hawkeyes have gone 7-2, playing only one game against a ranked team. Excluding a Dec. 11 overtime loss to Wisconsin, the team’s other four conference losses have all been on the road.
Breaking down team scoring
The Hawks won their last few games with the help of several players reaching double figures. In the teams’ most recent three-game stretch, it saw six different players exceed 10 points, including a 32-point effort from Tony Perkins in the most recent game against Illinois.
Iowa’s offensive go-to guy led scoring only once. In the Jan. 28 game against Rutgers, Kris Murray led the team with 24 points, a little more than the 20.6 he’s been averaging.
Head coach Matt Painter said the Hawkeyes have a couple players who can shoot the ball and “get hot and change the game.” Iowa leads the conference in scoring, averaging 81.5 points per game. Purdue’s defense ranks second in opponent points allowed with 61, while Iowa is last, giving up 73.5.
“(Iowa) has always been a team that can score a lot of points, no matter who’s on the roster,” Painter said. “They can really put you in binds the way they attack in transition with all the different skill (they have).”
In Purdue’s last three games, which include Michigan State, Penn State and Indiana, the Boilers saw a variety of players reach double digits, but never more than two at a time. In the first game of the stretch, the players who did so were junior center Zach Edey and senior guard David Jenkins Jr., followed by Edey and junior forward Mason Gillis in the second game and Edey and freshman guard Fletcher Loyerin in the third.
A look at free throws
Purdue and Iowa rank No. 2 and 3 in the conference for best team free throw percentage, respectively, at .747 and 0.750 accuracy.
Using the teams’ latest 3-game intervals: the Hawks have shot 33 more free throws than the Boilers, going 85% on 73-for-86 shooting in that time, while Purdue has only hit 60%, or 32 of its last 53.
Against Indiana on Saturday, the Boilermakers only reached the charity strip twice in the second half and shot 10 for 17 in the 5-point loss. The same day in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes were 26 of 30, with Tony Perkins hitting 15 of his 16, fueling his 32-point game.
“We can’t let (Iowa) live at the free-throw line,” Painter said. “Because they do; they get to the free-throw line a lot. They really drive the basketball, and they’re the aggressor.”
Painter on individual matchups
Iowa has been known to run an extended zone press against teams at times. Painter said the Hawkeyes have found success with it against teams who have “showed weakness,” but will call it off if in the event it gets continually broken, especially if teams capitalize by scoring off it.
The Boilermakers have shown several five-man variations this season, depending who their opponent puts on the court. Iowa is capable of implementing a small-ball lineup, or shifting Murray down to the five, as the team’s true centers average less than eight minutes per game.
“We normally just put (Edey) on the guy we feel is less likely to hurt us but there’s still a downside to it,” Painter said. “Just like there’s an upside at the other end of the court.”