The Purdue men’s basketball team will play for the first time in school history with a No. 1 next to its name tonight.
The Boilermakers (8-0, 1-0 Big Ten) head up to New Jersey to play Rutgers (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) after achieving the No. 1 rank in the AP poll Monday. But the team strives to look past the ranking and just focus on playing together.
“If you’re letting this get to your head, then you’re not buying into what this program believes we could do,” senior guard Sasha Stefanovic said.
Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell has led the Scarlet Knights to recent success, taking them to the past two NCAA tournaments. The feat is impressive, considering the program has played in more National Invitational Tournament games than NCAA tournament games over its history.
Picked No. 8 in the Big Ten preseason poll, the Scarlet Knights have somewhat disappointed this season. The team lost very close games to DePaul, Lafayette and UMass in its early non-conference schedule.
Now the Knights are coming off a blow-out performance against Illinois and have to play the No. 1 team at home. In spite of that, Purdue shouldn’t be sleeping on any Big Ten opponent, as evidenced by the Iowa game.
“The challenge for us is playing a true road game and going against fans for the first time in a long time,” head coach Matt Painter said. “Being ranked No. 1 is a cool thing, but it can end pretty quickly.”
The matchup may favor Rutgers. 6’11” center Clifford Omoruyi might be the key to the Scarlet Knights playing a competitive game against Purdue.
The 51st-ranked prospect, according to 247Sports, has the size and athleticism to keep up with Purdue’s feared duo of sophomore center Zach Edey and senior forward Trevion Williams. Omoruyi notched 13 rebounds against Merrimack College during a November game.
Freshman forward Caleb Furst has been an unanticipated star of the team to start the season. The freshman started in place of sophomore forward Mason Gillis while he was suspended to start the year.
He has kept the starting spot even after Gillis came back from suspension due to his 7.4 rebounds per game and 68.9 effective field goal percentage, good for 31st in Division I according to Kenpom. He will get to guard forward Ron Harper, who is arguably Rutgers’ best player. He leads the team in points and rebounds.
“Ron Harper is a really tough cover,” Painter said. “He really puts people in binds with his ability to break you down, make tough 3’s and play out of the mid-post.”