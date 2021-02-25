The annual Beat Cancer Pinkout, an event sponsored by the Purdue Center for Cancer Research, makes Purdue’s matchup with No. 8 Maryland tonight more than just a game.
“Any time we come out, we’re always trying to play for something bigger,” junior guard Kayana Traylor said. “But this is obviously very close to our heart with our coach being personally affected by cancer. It always means a lot when everyone wears the pink jerseys.”
For head coach Sharon Versyp, a survivor who dealt with a bout with breast cancer in 2017, the event means reflecting on herself and honoring those who have gone through similar struggles.
“Every day, I’m reminded of it,” Versyp said. “It was four years since I’ve had my first diagnosis, and I thank God every day. I thanked God every day even before my diagnosis because of how many people I’ve lost to cancer. Every single person is affected by it, and I think that’s what elevates it a higher level: It’s in everybody’s soul.
“In these kinds of games, you have to dig a little deeper. When we play, we dig deep every day, but as you’re fighting cancer and going through a lot of things, you have to dig deeper and find something to inspire you to keep fighting.”
The game represents the ability to show strength and a fighting spirit against the toughest of odds, conflicts that build leaders amid one of the biggest battles a person can go through.
With the loss of senior guard Karissa McLaughlin to nagging ankle injuries, uncertainty arose about who would step up and become the Boilermakers’ next leader on offense.
Traylor has answered those questions on the court, averaging 16.8 points since McLaughlin’s departure and scoring a career high 31 points against Michigan State on Sunday.
“This was the best game of her career,” Versyp said. “She was the best player on the court on both ends of the floor. She played defense at an elite level, she had a really quick stepback, and she was physical on both ends of the floor. She just had a different gear than everybody else on the court.”
Traylor said she thinks the coaching staff’s willingness to trust her abilities and give her the chance to guide the offense as the team’s on-court coach gave her the confidence to expand her offensive repertoire and fill in the leadership role the Boilers desperately needed.
Purdue’s last three matchups are against opponents they have already faced. Though Maryland has gone up four spots in the AP poll since the Boilers faced them last, Traylor said she feels confident that their experience against the Terrapins gives Purdue an extra edge going into their second matchup.
“Leading up to it is just building upon what we already know about (other teams),” Traylor said. “Everybody knows everybody from top to bottom, so it’s all about who’s going to go out and execute the best game plan.”