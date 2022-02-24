The Big Ten tournament is just two weeks away.
Hosted in Indianapolis at the famous Gainbridge Fieldhouse, every Big Ten team will travel down to compete in a consolation-style bracket.
This year, the top four seeds will get byes, or a chance to avoid the first round of playing, to the quarter-finals, while the bottom four seeds will have to compete in a play-in type game.
Women’s basketball
Purdue needs to win one of its next games to avoid the first round play-in games.
Purdue’s 10-win record in Big Ten play puts them on the outside of the tournament looking in.
After winning the NCAA tournament championships 23 years ago, the Boilermakers are on a streak of four missed tournaments. Even with two wins in their remaining schedule against Northwestern and Wisconsin, two teams with .500 records or below in conference play, their chances seem slim.
Head coach Katie Gearlds, who helped guide the team to a major improvement from their 7-16 record just one year ago, currently holds the ninth seed in the tournament and will need to win at least one of the remaining games to avoid falling into the first round play-in games.
Even with the odds stacked against them, the Boilers have remained tough against everybody in the Big Ten this year. The Boilers lost two games to IU in the final possessions and lost to Wisconsin by two points.
A couple wins could be all it takes for Purdue women’s basketball to steal a bid into the NCAA tournament.
Men’s basketball
Purdue men’s basketball is on the opposite end, looking to lock up the top seed.
If the Boilers win out in their remaining three games against Michigan State, Wisconsin and Indiana, they are guaranteed the top seed in the tournament. Purdue is given a 60% chance to win the Big Ten regular season title, according to barttorvik.com, an online statistics-based site.
With two losses, Purdue is looking at a probable No. 3 seed. With only one loss, Purdue could still lock up the No. 1 seed, but they would need to have beaten Wisconsin. The only teams with a realistic shot to luck up the Big Ten No. 1 seed are Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin at this point.
The winner of the tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Teams that are projected to miss the tournament based on ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s bracketology projections are Penn State, Northwestern, Maryland, Minnesota and Nebraska, with Michigan and Indiana as bubble teams, which are on the edge of making or missing the tournament. Those seven teams will be fighting for a spot in March Madness at the Big Ten tournament.
Purdue has not performed to expectations since the inception of the event in 1998. Purdue’s record is 14-22, with only one championship to its name from 2009.
Purdue’s performance at the tournament is important, even though it is close to guaranteed to get an at-large bid. The Boilers are on the edge of receiving a one-seed at the NCAA tournament.
The team was ranked seventh in the NCAA tournament selection committee’s early reveal of their top 16. Illinois earned a No. 1 seed last year with help coming in large part from winning the Big Ten tournament. Suffice to say Purdue will earn a No. 1 seed if they win all three games.
Head coach Matt Painter has coached a No. 2 seed only once in his career in 2018. Purdue lost senior center Isaac Haas in 2018, leading to an eventual loss against Texas Tech in the Sweet Sixteen.
Purdue lost to Ohio State in the first round of last year’s Big Ten tournament, despite an impressive showing from then-junior center Trevion Williams, who led the team in points, rebounds and assists. The same heartbreak followed into the tournament as the team fell to North Texas in the first round.
The Big Ten had a regrettable tournament as a conference with No. 2 seeds Iowa and Ohio State and No. 1 seeded Illinois all losing in the second round. Rutgers and Wisconsin also fell in the second round, the only redeeming team being Michigan, which made it to the Elite Eight without star player Isaiah Livers.
Last year also highlighted the fact that a Big Ten team has not won it all in over 21 years. The last Big Ten team to win the NCAA championship was Michigan State back in 2000. Purdue will look to put an end to the streak, and that starts with the Big Ten championship.