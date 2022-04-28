Hot off a midweek walk-off victory over Valparaiso Tuesday night that broke a five-game losing streak, the Purdue baseball team welcomes Michigan to Alexander Field this weekend for its penultimate home series.
The Boilermakers (23-13, 4-6 Big Ten) beat the Beacons (13-23, 2-7 Missouri Valley) in the 10th inning off of a RBI single from fifth-year third baseman Troy Viola. His hit landed safely in center field after Valpo shifted a man into the infield to protect against ground balls.
“You don’t wanna hit something on the ground if they’re gonna bring in guys like that,” Viola said after the game. “I just looked for something up in the zone.”
Purdue will be trying to carry that momentum into the series against the Wolverines (22-16, 8-4 Big Ten). This is the team’s first opportunity to host the 2019 College World Series runners-up since the 2018 season.
The Boilers swept that series by a combined 11-4 score and later beat them in the second round of the 2018 Big Ten Tournament en-route to a conference runner-up finish.
Head coach Greg Goff recalled that Purdue’s bullpen, a series of good starts and the team’s effort were key factors in the 2018 sweep, specifically citing then-junior relief pitcher Trevor Cheaney’s performance. Cheaney pitched in the eighth inning of the first two games in the series and struck out three of the six batters he faced without giving up a hit or a walk on 26 pitches.
One of Purdue’s struggles in the Valpo game came from two-out situations where the pitcher couldn’t get a batter to swing and when the batter did swing the fielders couldn’t get a handle on it. Five of the Beacons’ eight hits came with two outs, scoring three of their five runs.
Purdue will need to get more control over those situations to keep the Wolverines down.
“We’re No. 2 in the conference in defense, so we can’t make those plays, we can’t make those errors,” Goff said. “Those are things we’ve gotta clean up the next two days in practice.”
Purdue will need to keep an especially close eye on that hitting because of the strength of Michigan’s overall hitting corps, Goff said.
“It’ll be as good as anybody we’ve faced all year,” Goff said. “We’ve gotta do a good job of getting ahead of hitters and limiting our mistakes. And don’t give ‘em free bases. If you give this team extra outs, they’re gonna get you.”
Viola’s biggest concern heading into the weekend will rest on how the team starts out.
“The Friday night game gets good momentum for the rest of the weekend,” Viola said. “We know that we have one of the best starters in the Big Ten, if not the country in (junior) Jackson Smeltz.
“If we can come out and get a win in the first game on Friday, that’s going to set us up for the rest of the weekend.”