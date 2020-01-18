Purdue got as close as three points after being down 16 at half, but lose 57-50, at No. 17 Maryland on Saturday.
Nojel Eastern led Boilers (10-8, 3-4) with 14; Eric Hunter Jr. with 10. Maryland (14-4, 4-3) had three players in double figures led by Jalen Smith with 18. Others were Donta Scott with 13 and Aaron Wiggins with 12.
Purdue was 20 of 56 from the field, which included 3 of 17 from 3-point range. Maryland 21 of 51 and 7 of 24. Maryland out-rebounded Purdue, 35-32.
The Boilers trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half.
Maryland's first-half 3-point shooting and fast start – opening the game ahead 9-0 – made the difference.
Prior to Saturday’s game, the Terps were shooting 30.6 percent on the season. In the first half they were 7 of 15, or 46.7 percent.
"Maryland is much better 3-point shooting team than they have shown this year" Purdue Coach Matt Painter said. "You saw it in the first half. They made us go smaller."
After a lackluster effort in the first 20 minutes by his team, Painter benched starters Aaron Wheeler, Trevion Williams and Hunter to start the second half.
However, Purdue got it to a single-digit margin, 42-33, with 14:20 remaining in the game with a 3-pointer by Hunter Jr. Three minutes later, Eastern made a layup and the difference was seven at 44-37.
At the 9:24 mark, Maryland bounced back to a 11-point difference, 50-39, on two free throws by Darryl Morsell. Purdue got closer again on another 3 by Hunter and the comeback was not quite dead at that point.
It was a 5-point game with 6:01 left and by the 3:52 mark on three free throws by Sasha Stefanovic it was a 3-point game, 53-50. But Purdue did not score another point down the stretch while Maryland had four.
Overall, Purdue's inefficiency from hitting the outside shot allowed Maryland to limit the Boilers' inside game. Trevion Williams and Matt Haarms combined for 2 points while Maryland's Smith had 18 himself. The Williams-Haarms combination were 6 of 14 while Smith was 8 of 13 from the field.
"A lot of things are not going to open up for them when you are 3 of 17 from 3," Painter said. "You make some of those 3s – you shoot a respectable percentage – let’s say you go 6 for 17, or 5 for 17, it will loosen some things up and they will stay with some guys, now they don’t have as much help for the interior. At times they were one on one and Jalen did a good job defending them."
Then when Purdue did get the margin to three points, Smith's defensive presence in the post hurt, too.
"It’s a compliment to Jalen Smith," Painter said. "I think he did some good job defensively, he did some really things. His size at times bothered them."
The one thing that stood out for Painter was Eastern's performance. In his season-best 14-point performance, he was 6 of 11 from the field and 2 of 2 from the line. He also had six rebounds and three steals in 34 1/2 minutes of play.
"He was huge," Painter said of Eastern. "He really competed the whole night and whatever we were down at halftime, I think he competed the first half. He was one of the guys who was ready to go …. I thought he was great in the second half. I thought he made really good decisions, drove the ball. He just played hard. That’s what we need from him. We need him to lead us and play hard."
Purdue has now lost its first four road games in the conference.
"We haven’t played well at Nebraska. We haven’t played well at Illinois," Painter aid. "We have to be better being ready to play. As a coach, when you coach a long time, people always look at you and say ‘what the hell is the problem?” Like we are not getting prepared the same way when we play well to when we play poorly. That’s one of dumbest questions ever, but it’s like ‘let’s just not prepare for this one. Let’s just let this go. I think we’ll get Maryland’ you know. So, when they say that it just doesn’t make any sense. You’re trying. My answer is that there is another team out there."
And on Saturday, Maryland was the better team. The Terps outshot Purdue, 41.2 percent to 35.7, won the rebounding battle, 35-33, had more blocks, 7-2, and had more assists, 14-7. They outscored Purdue in the paint, 30-26, had more fast-break points, 9-3, and second-chance points, 10-6.
The Terps' win snapped a 5-game win streak by Purdue, including two straight at Maryland.
• The Boilers return to action at 7 p.m., Tuesday when they host No. 24 Illinois (13-5, 5-2). The game will be broadcast by ESPNU.