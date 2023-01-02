The Boilermakers were given the ball down 1 point with less than 10 seconds left. A series of passes between several Boilermakers gave junior Brandon Newman what seemed to be the final shot of the game.
The 3-point shooting issue reared its ugly head once again as Newman missed a shot with three seconds remaining. The Boiler's chance to win came after Cam Spencer hit a 3-pointer for Rutgers giving it a 1-point lead with 14 seconds remaining.
No. 1 Purdue (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) lost to Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten), 65-64, on Monday night in Mackey Arena ending the Boilermakers' undefeated streak.
There was late game drama freshman guard Braden Smith batted the ball was batted out of bounds, but Purdue got the ball back with 0.4 seconds after Rutgers guard illegally shuffled his feet on the sideline pass in-bounds. A deep lob to junior center Zach Edey under the basket didn't make it, and time ran out.
Down 3 with two minutes remaining, the Boilermakers needed a stop. Senior guard Paul Mulcahy had scored on the previous two possessions.
Guarded tightly, it took a fake shot to pull the defender in and allow him an open shot. With a seemingly open shot right below the basket, Edey came out of the woods to light the stadium up with a block.
The Boilers got the stop they needed and hit free throws on the next possession, putting them down 1 with one minute remaining.
If they did not remember it before the game, fans were reminded about the last time they played Rutgers ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll by the TV announcers. Last year, the Boilers lost on a buzzer-beater from Ron Harper Jr. that cost them the No. 1 spot.
The Boilers were in an eerily similar position once again.
Out of the timeout, Purdue put together a set play that gave Edey the ball in the paint. Edey passed it out to Smith who gave it to freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
Loyer hit one of the most important 3-pointers of the game, up until that point, to give the Boilermakers a 2-point lead.
Rutgers responded with a 3 of its own, leaving the Boilermakers down 1 with the last possession of the game. It was up to Painter to who to give the ball to take the last shot of the game.
Even given another chance to inbound the ball with less than a second left, the Boilermakers failed to score.
The second half started disastrously. Edey turned the ball over, leading to a transition 3-pointer for Rutgers.
A controversial foul soon turned the stadium from loud and boisterous to angry. Down 13, the Boilers needed a spark.
Loyer stepped up to the plate. Hitting a 3-pointer and knocking down free throws, Loyer cut the lead back to single digits. Those were Loyer's first points of the game. He finished with with 10.
Rutgers might have snuffed out that spark after Edey picked up his third foul. The betting favorite to win national player of the year was forced to go to the bench as the Boilers were picking up steam.
Losing Edey did not derail the Boilers in the second half as it did in the first half. Sophomore center Caleb Furst stepped up by hitting a 3-pointer.
The Boilermakers struggled with their shooting to begin the game, and the 3-point shooting drought appeared to have extended from the previous four games. The Boilers combined for 30.4% from the arc Monday night.
Still, the Boilermakers worked even harder on the defensive end to hold a slight lead.
They closed out to prevent any open shooters and even doubled junior center Clifford Omoruyi.
Head coach Matt Painter lauded Omoruyi in pre-game interviews. He praised not only his defensive prowess but how “productive” of a player he had become.
Edey entered the game with more blocks than fouls. But for the first time this season, the junior had to be taken out early due to foul trouble.
After Edey was taken out, a series of turnovers by the Boilermakers led to a Rutgers scoring run. Scarlet Knight head coach Steve Pikiell made the decision to go full-court press in order to induce mistakes.
The game plan was productive until the Boilermakers cut the lead in the second half.
The Boilermakers picked up steam after a series of plays started by Loyer’s 3-pointer. It was Ethan Morton, who tied the game at 52 after a turnover.
Purdue will travel to Columbus, Ohio, Thursday to take on the No. 24 Buckeyes at 7 p.m.
GAME NOTES:
• Purdue shot a dismal 24.0% from the field in the first half, 6 of 25, including just 2 of 11 from 3-point range. That led to a 34-24 deficit at the break. Rutgers, meanwhile, was 14 of 28 in the first half, good for 50.0%, including 2 of 7 from 3.
• In the second half when Purdue overcame a 13-point deficit, it show a lot better – 13 of 23 from the field, 56.5% and 5 of 12 from 3, 41.7%. Rutgers cooled off the second half when it was 11 of 30, 36.7%, but was 5 of 7 from 3,
• Purdue was 19 of 28 from the line for the game, shooting 17 more free throws than Rutgers. The Knights were 9 of 11 from the line on the night.
• Purdue suffered its first loss of the season in a 65-64 setback to Rutgers at Mackey Arena on Monday night. Purdue was one of the last two remaining unbeaten teams in America.
• The loss denied Purdue to match its best start in school history at 14-0.
• The loss ended Purdue's 15-game homecourt winning streak. It also ended Purdue's 29-game homecourt winning streak against unranked teams. Purdue entered the game 90-11 under Matt Painter against unranked Big Ten teams.
• Mackey Arena reached 122.2 decibels tonight, the second-loudest reading in Mackey Arena history.
• Purdue has now lost the first game of the calendar year at home in four of the last eight seasons -- 2016 (Iowa), 2017 (Minnesota), 2022 (Wisconsin) and 2023 (Rutgers).
• It marked the first time all season that Purdue trailed by double-digits.
• Zach Edey recorded his sixth straight double-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. He played just nine minutes in the first half due to foul problems. It was his 23rd career double-double and dropped Purdue to 20-3 in his career when he records a double-double.
• Fletcher Loyer scored 10 points and has now made a 3-pointer in 12 straight games.
• Brandon Newman tallied 11 points and five rebounds, while going 3-of-6 from long range.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.