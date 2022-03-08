The Purdue men's basketball team immortalized five more players in Big Ten All-Conference fame Tuesday.
Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey was named first team All-Big Ten. Sophomore forward Zach Edey is second team and senior forward Trevion Williams is third team. Williams was also named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, and Senior Guard Eric Hunter Jr. was named to the All-Defensive team. Senior Guard Sasha Stefanovic was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention.
🥇 JADEN IVEY. 1ST-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN. PPG: 17.2RPG: 4.7APG: 3.0 pic.twitter.com/2joOGs5Pms— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022
Ivey averaged 17.2 points, just under five rebounds and three assists per game in the regular season.
🥈 ZACH EDEY. 2ND-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN. PPG: 14.7RPG: 7.6APG: 1.4✔️: League leader in field goal pct. (.667) pic.twitter.com/xAXwmEGiVk— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022
Edey averaged 14.7 points and neatly eight blocks per game, and led the league in field goal percentage this season, shooting 66%.
🥉 TREVION WILLIAMS. 3RD-TEAM ALL-BIG TEN. PPG: 11.6RPG: 7.3APG: 3.0 pic.twitter.com/9giLdepfZR— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022
Williams averaged 11.6 points and more than 7 rebounds per game this season. He grabbed a season-best 18 rebounds against Iowa in December, and recorded a total of 20 blocks and 31 steals.
6️⃣ - Trevion WilliamsDominated off the bench to earn Purdue’s second 6th Man of the Year. pic.twitter.com/fENUDllHb3— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022
After playing as a starter in most games last year, Williams played off the bench for the majority of this season — his contributions led to his selection as Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year.
🔒⬇️Eric Hunter Jr. was a lockdown perimeter defender in league play. pic.twitter.com/jQgsEJWZ55— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022
Hunter Jr. recorded 20 steals and 45 defensive rebounds this season.
🏅 SASHA STEFANOVIC. HONORABLE MENTION ALL-BIG TEN. PPG: 11.4RPG: 2.5APG: 3.43PM: 79 (2nd in Big Ten) pic.twitter.com/X2ZrBMXLk8— Purdue Mens Basketball (@BoilerBall) March 8, 2022
Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic was named All-Big Ten honorable mention after he averaged more than 11 points per game and made 79 3-pointers in the season — the second most in the Big Ten.