Many notable figures are at the Purdue versus Saint Peters basketball game tonight. Both sophomore center Zach Edey’s and sophomore guard Jaden Ivey’s mothers were at the game.
Both were extremely happy to see their sons play.
“Oh my, (I'm) ecstatic! Just over the moon,” Julia Edey said about getting to see her son play. “I am so proud of him. He is awesome.”
“I am happy to be present,” Niele Ivey said. “Just excited to be here.
“Sweet 16 is always going to get great basketball, so it's been exciting,” she said. “(Its) two great teams so hoping Purdue can pull it out.”
Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm is also here cheering on the Boilers.
“I think its a great a atmosphere," he said. "I think our guys are going to fight hard and pull it out in the end."
Brohm was happy to be at the game, and he said his son loved to watch as well.
“Its always great to be around a competitive environment and this is top notch basketball,” he said. “I think this is the year we continue to advance and take this all the way to the end.”
