After weeks of waiting, the Purdue men's basketball team has received its full conference schedule for the 2020-2021 season.
The Big Ten announced the full schedule today on Twitter. The women's schedule has not yet been released.
The conference will officially begin on Dec. 13, when Penn State University takes on the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. Purdue's conference season will begin Dec. 16, when the Boilermakers will host the Ohio State University.
Each Big Ten team will play 20 conference games, and can play up to seven non-conference games throughout the season, according to a Big Ten statement. Purdue has already scheduled seven non-conference games, all slated before the start of its Big Ten schedule.
The men's Big Ten Tournament will take place in the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, per the statement. Teams will also be subject to the same daily antigen testing protocol that Big Ten football players have been receiving during their respective season.