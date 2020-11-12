Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter has received National Letters of Intent from two highly rated recruits, he confirmed in a Wednesday press conference.
Trey Kaufman, a four-star power forward from Sellersburg, Indiana, and reigning Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Indiana 2019-20 Player of the Year will join Caleb Furst, a four-star power forward from Fort Wayne, Indiana, as the second recruit in the 2021 class. Both men stand at 6-foot-8, have won state titles at their high school programs and are among ESPN’s Top 100 recruits.
Painter expects both players to mesh well, saying they are both “hard-working, blue-collar and tough.”
“Caleb’s mobility and athleticism for someone that big has really set him apart,” Painter said. “(And) Trey can shoot well and is someone that has searched out anybody who can help him get better.”
With the two recruits now officially declared as Boilermakers, Painter and his staff have the No. 31 recruiting class in America, according to 247Sports.
Both recruits will arrive in the first few weeks of June to begin summer coursework and begin their careers as Boilermakers.
Despite having only two scholarships to offer, the Boilermakers proved they are still one of the best recruiting schools in the nation, registering as fifth best at recruiting individual players.
The duo’s combined average rating is 98.49, according to 247Sports. Purdue is also one of only nine schools to sign two Top 40 players to its class. Purdue has landed nine four-star recruits since 2017.
Painter has had success at attracting talented players across the nation, but he has particularly retained key in-state players to play at Purdue. Since 2015, Purdue has landed six players of four-star rank or higher within the state of Indiana.
“You want to recruit in your local area hard,” Painter said. “You don’t want to see good players that fit at your school leave and be successful.”
While Painter is aware of the challenges of recruiting, he isn’t afraid to go elsewhere and search for the best the nation can offer.
“I don’t want to sign guys in the state just to sign them,” Painter said. “I want to go and get guys that fit at Purdue, period.”
With the pandemic disrupting in-person visits, the Boilermakers have been restricted in recruiting young players. Purdue’s success in the world of college basketball, however, has created a reputation that intrigues players.
“I would say it’s the consistency of our program,” Painter said. “A couple of Sweet Sixteens, an Elite Eight, seeing our guys graduate and get better.”
Painter also attributed the atmosphere that the “Sixth Man” brings, and gave the fans in Mackey Arena credit in helping to land recruits.
“We were one of nine schools to sell out last year,” Painter said. “When we get guys from far away, they see the environment of Mackey Arena and think it’s our best game of the year, but that’s just the way it is every game.”