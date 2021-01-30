After beginning the game with a 1-0 advantage, Purdue didn't regain a lead against No. 21 Minnesota until a second-half dunk in transition made the score 40-39. The Boilers never relinquished that lead.
The Boilermakers (12-6, 7-4 Big Ten) came out strong in the second half, outscoring Minnesota (11-6, 4-6 Big Ten) 51-27 to overcome a 14-point deficit in the first half and rout the Golden Gophers, 82-61.
Coach Matt Painter was lighthearted while talking about his team's second-half resurgence.
"The speech I give at halftime I should give before the game," Painter said.
Brandon Newman, who converted the dunk that sealed Purdue's lead, lit up the court, slashing through Minnesota's defense and drilling five threes to finish with a game- and career-best 29 points. His 3-point shot to beat the buzzer with about two minutes left in the game buried the Gophers.
FG: 9-14Points: 29 (career-high)Rebounds: 6Steals: 2Brandon Newman (@ballislife_219) is about to give @BoilerBall another B1G freshman of the week. pic.twitter.com/UOYIw8YJGp— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 31, 2021
Junior forward Trevion Williams was happy to see his teammate have a breakout game.
"It was very special for him," Williams said. "He puts in a lot of work, he's always in the gym shooting. You want these moments for these guys."
Painter issued a challenge to Newman.
"Now you've gotta move forward," he said. "Move to the next game and have a good game there."
Williams showed off his passing ability extensively during the game, dishing out flashy no-look passes to beat double-teams. He finished the game with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.
OK, everyone, let's take a few seconds and enjoy this Trevion Williams dime. 💯@twill___ // @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/mUEi1GaAnN— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 31, 2021
Purdue's 3-point shooting drastically improved in the second half, after a first half with no made 3-point shots. The Boilers hit three of their first four coming out of the break, and eight of 10 in the half.
Junior guard Eric Hunter, Jr. said that the team needed to settle into the game.
"It took a while to click, but once it clicked, it worked out in our favor," he said.
Freshman guard Jaden Ivey turned it around from his scoreless first half, scoring 7 in the second half, including a punctual dunk to put the Boilers up 10.
Minnesota center Liam Robbins dominated defensively, accumulating six blocks throughout the game.
Purdue held the Gophers' star guard Marcus Carr to 6 points. Prior to the game, he averaged 20.9 points per game. Eric Hunter Jr. offered his thoughts on why the Boilermakers were able to contain the playmaker.
"We did a lot of film watching," Hunter Jr. said. "He's a good player obviously, an All-American. Just a lot of film and attention to details."
The Boilermakers will travel to Maryland (9-8, 3-7 Big Ten) on Tuesday at 8 p.m. The game will be broadcast by the Big Ten Network.
Game Notes:
• Only 26 of Purdue's 81 points were in the paint.
• Purdue was 6 for 16 on layups in this game.
• Trevion Williams led the team in rebounds with 14.
• Jaden Ivey had two blocks in the game. He was the only Purdue player that had a block.
• Freshman center Zach Edey played only played for seven minutes in the game. He accumulated 4 points.
• Purdue outrebounded Minnesota 44-27.
• Purdue improved to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the Big Ten with an 81-62 win over No. 21-ranked Minnesota at Mackey Arena on Saturday night.
• The win was Purdue's fifth win in its last six games, three of the wins coming against nationally-ranked teams.
• Purdue improved to 106-85 against Minnesota and 42-7 against the Golden Gophers at Mackey Arena. The 19-point margin was the largest in the series since Feb. 25, 2018. Nine of the previous 12 meetings had been decided by four or fewer points or in overtime.
• Purdue outscored Minnesota 51-27 in the second half. Purdue shot 60.0 percent in the second half and was 8-of-10 from deep in the final 20 minutes after going 0-of-5 in the opening half.
• The game was the 800th played in Mackey Arena history. Purdue is now 655-145 (.819) all-time in the arena.
• The win was No. 174 in Big Ten play for head coach Matt Painter, tying Illinois' Harry Coombs for eighth on the all-time Big Ten wins list (174). Jud Heathcote (182) is next.
• Purdue has now won 20 straight games when scoring at least 80 points.
ª Purdue is 23-23 against nationally-ranked teams since the start of the 2016-17 season. The 23 wins are tied for eighth-most nationally in that timeframe.
• Over the last 23 games at home against nationally-ranked teams (dating to 2014-15 season), Purdue is now 18-5. In 15 of the games, Purdue was an unranked team, posting a 12-3 record in those games.
• Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Purdue has recorded seven wins against nationally-ranked teams by at least 15 points, the most in the country.
• Purdue trailed 24-10 with 9:00 remaining in the first half. Purdue outscored the Golden Gophers 71-38 from that point on.
• The 14-point comeback gives Purdue four comebacks this year of 11 or more points, tied for the most in school history (1982-83 also had four comebacks of 11 or more points).
• Purdue freshmen accounted for 51 of Purdue's 81 points (63.0 percent). The 51 points scored are the second most for a freshman class during the Matt Painter era (54 vs. Loyola Chicago; Nov. 24, 2007). The group also accounted for all of Purdue's 3-pointers (8) and 17 rebounds.
• Brandon Newman scored a career-high 29 points with six rebounds. His 29 points are the fourth most by a freshman in school history and the second most by a Purdue freshman in Mackey Arena history.
38 – Kyle Macy vs. Minnesota (1-3-76)
32 – Russell Cross vs. Tennessee (12-6-80)
30 – A.J. Hammons vs. [3] Indiana (1-30-13)
29 – Brandon Newman vs. [21] Minnesota (1-30-21)
• Newman's five 3-pointers tie the school record by a Purdue freshman.
• Trevion Williams recorded his seventh double-double of the season with 17 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. He has four double-doubles in his last five games.
• Mason Gillis just missed his first career double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.
• Eric Hunter Jr., scored just four points, but had six rebounds and seven assists and held Marcus Carr to six points on 2-of-13 shooting.
– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.
Halftime Notes:
The Purdue men's basketball team has so far not converted many easy scoring opportunities in tonight's game against No. 21 Minnesota, yet the Boilermakers still find themselves down only 5 points at halftime.
Junior forward Trevion Williams dominated the paint throughout much of the first half, bullying Golden Gophers (11-5, 4-5 Big Ten) center Liam Robbins and accumulating five offensive rebounds. Despite Williams' physical play, the Boilers are 3 for 9 on layups in the first period.
Williams, along with redshirt freshman guard Brandon Newman, leads Purdue with 8 points at the half.
The Boilermakers (11-6, 6-4 Big Ten) could not hit free throws consistently throughout much of the first half. They did not make both free throws in trips to the free-throw line until freshman guard Brandon Newman's pair of shots 14 minutes into the game.
Minnesota hit spot-up 3-pointers at an efficient clip, shooting 43.8% from deep. Purdue often elected to double-team Robbins instead of focusing on shooters waiting to receive kick-out passes.
The Gophers finished 7-16 from 3-point range in the first half. Purdue made no 3-pointers in the first half.
Minnesota went on an 8-0 run midway through the half, fed by Purdue turnovers and a missed dunk by freshman guard Jaden Ivey, to put the Gophers up 24-10.
Purdue returned the favor with an 8-0 run of its own within the last five minutes of the half, fueled by strong guard play from Newman and junior Eric Hunter Jr.
Nearly all of Purdue's points came from its big men throughout the first part of the game. They scored Purdue's first 10 points. Purdue scored 17 points in the last six minutes of the half.