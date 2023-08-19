The field of teams playing in the 2023 Maui Invitational with Purdue were announced on Apr. 5, 2022 to much fanfare. Now, tragic circumstances have put the event at risk.
The annual November basketball tournament has been seen as the most prestigious in-season competition in the country for decades, and the latest iteration was projected to be among its most competitive. The Boilers are scheduled to take on Gonzaga in the opening round.
"The 2023 field very well may be the best one, at least on paper, that we've ever had," tournament chairman Dave Odom said at the time.
But the town of Lahaina, which has played host to the tournament’s championship since 1987, is in no shape to host the event. The previously quaint and charming coastal community has been left unrecognizable due to wildfires.
The current word out of Maui is one of solidarity for the victims, prioritizing people’s lives far above a basketball tournament. Last week, the invitational organizers issued this statement:
“We are actively monitoring the wildfire situation on Maui. Our main concern right now is the safety and well being of our Maui ‘Ohana and the first responders that we know are doing everything in their power to keep the island safe. We will share more information as it becomes available.”
If Lahaina is deemed unfit to host the tournament, there is precedent for moving it to the U.S. mainland. In both 2020 and 2021, the event was moved due to COVID-19 related travel complications, to Asheville, North Carolina and Las Vegas, Nevada, respectively.
However, there is a difference between moving the competition due to a global pandemic versus the devastation of its hosting grounds, the latter of which is a loss that hits much closer to home for the Maui population.
Given the difference in circumstances, it is foreseeable that the competition undergoes some reorganization, perhaps being played in a context that would charitably benefit the victims of the fires.
Kansas, a member of the current Maui field, has already repurposed a private scrimmage against Illinois into a charity event, per an announcement from Kansas athletics on Friday.