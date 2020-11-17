Purdue Athletics Director Mike Bobinski confirmed Tuesday that the 2020-21 Purdue basketball season will begin without fans in Mackey Arena.
The decision comes hours after Indiana University announced no fans would be allowed in Assembly Hall for its basketball season.
Here's what #Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski had to say today about fan attendance at Mackey Arena this winter: pic.twitter.com/0bYXttiBtt— Dakota Simon (@DakotaSimonTV) November 17, 2020
"We're going to begin the basketball seasons in a very similar circumstance as we are with football right now, where we will have no public sale of tickets," Bobinski said. "We will only have players' immediate families from the two different teams."
Rising rates of COVID-19 infection in Indiana appear to be the factor prompting this decision, per Bobinski. The decision is expected to hold "at least for the first six weeks or so of the season."
Purdue Athletics began selling cardboard fan cutouts for Mackey Arena last week, in similar fashion to the cutouts currently occupying the seats at Ross-Ade Stadium.
"Hopefully we can re-evaluate as we get into the end of the calendar year," Bobinski said. "If conditions haven't improved, we'll stick with it as is."