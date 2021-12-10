Purdue's fourth commitment of the 2022 recruiting class continues the team's legacy of 7-foot centers.
7-foot-2 Swedish center William Berg announced his intent to join head coach Matt Painter's program Friday afternoon, a week after his official visit.
Excited to be a boilermaker! #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/rhipmDJrJl— William Berg (@Wille_Berg) December 10, 2021
Berg was in Mackey Arena to witness the then-No. 2 Boilermakers' victory over Iowa last Friday, GoldandBlack's Brian Neubert reported.
"It's always been a dream of mine to go to college and play basketball," Berg said in a social media post. "I've put in the work. I am ready."
Only three NBA players are taller than the Swedish center, two of whom play for the Dallas Mavericks: 7-foot-3 Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis, 7-foot-4 Dallas center Boban Marjanovic and 7-foot-5 Cleveland Cavaliers center Tacko Fall. He is five inches shorter than Manute Bol and Gheorghe Muresan, who are credited as the tallest players in NBA history with a towering height of 7-foot-7-inches, according to FanBuzz.
Purdue's other 2022 commits include four-star foward Camden Heide, four-star guard Fletcher Loyer and three-star guard Braden Smith.