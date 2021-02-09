The Big Ten Conference will move its men's basketball tournament to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, according to a statement from the Big Ten.
The tournament was originally slated to play at the United Center in Chicago, where the tournament had been held for the last two decades. Last year's tournament was scheduled to play in Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but it was canceled by the onset of the pandemic.
The move was made official in order to allow for more efficient testing for both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
Both are planned to take place in the state of Indiana, with the NCAA tournament featuring games in multiple locations around the state.
The tournament will be held from March 10-14.