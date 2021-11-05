For the first time since 2019, fans were allowed back in Mackey Arena. What they saw once they got into the arena was a bit of a surprise.
The No. 7 Purdue men’s basketball team won its exhibition game against Indianapolis 86-64, but not in the fashion fans may have expected.
“It’s disappointing when people come out to watch you and you don’t play well. They did their part, and we didn’t do our part,” head coach Matt Painter said after the game. “They came out tonight to see a really good basketball team and they saw one, but it was from Indianapolis.”
For a bit of reference, Indy played No. 17 Ohio State on Monday and lost by 36 points. The team that showed up to start off the game for Purdue did not look like the No. 7 team in the country.
“Nobody left here saying Purdue played harder than Indianapolis, and that’s embarrassing to me as a coach,” Painter said.
Indianapolis started the game off by quickly getting to a 11-2 lead as Purdue struggled to get things going offensively. The Greyhounds led for the first 6:48. They played Purdue tight the entire first and entered the locker room down just 8 points. Purdue eventually got it together and was able to stretch out a lead in the second half.
“They’re a great team, they have great players, but we should have been up 30 in the first half, not at the end of the game,” sophomore center Zach Edey said. “We just need to play harder and play better.”
Here’s what Purdue displayed and what fans learned from Thursday’s affair.
Caleb Furst is going to have good season
Freshman forward Caleb Furst fit almost seamlessly in Purdue’s offense. To start the game, he was all over boards early. He showed the ability to step out and hit the open 3. He played well alongside Purdue’s star big men. Furst was a true bright spot in the game especially during the first half
“Caleb Furst is going to start, I know that one” Painter said. “In both games he’s played so far he’s been solid; he’s not trying to do too much.”
Defensively, Purdue has some work to do.
The Boilermakers have the pieces to be a great defensive team with long athletic guys like sophomore guards Brandon Newman and Jaden Ivey on the perimeter alongside Purdue’s defensive stopper, senior guard Eric Hunter Jr. But last night against Indy, it didn’t click and, according to Coach Painter, it didn’t click against Providence.
Purdue struggled to contain the dribble and keep its man in front at times, which led to over helping and open 3s for the opponent. The three-ball kept Indy in the game as it shot 50% from deep.
“You’ve got to give those guys credit. I thought they played hard,” Painter said. “They made shots, they’re not a great shooting team but that’s back-to-back games for us. We’re the common denominator.”
Purdue has a ton of depth.
Purdue’s wealth of talent is why many have them penciled in as a Final Four team this season. It’s one thing to talk about, but it’s another thing to see it.
“You get all of them and I want to use parts of them right now,” Painter said about defining his rotation. “We got to get more people that are whole players, that play on both ends, that make good decisions on offense, that can guard on defense.”
The starters struggled against Indy early. However once Hunter Jr., Williams and Newman came in, there was a visible shift in energy and fans could see Purdue start to take off as it got to a quick 10-0 run. But those who did start didn’t play badly on the offensive end. If not for a bunch of missed free throws, Purdue would have been up big earlier. Purdue had a lot of pieces that showed glimpses of what they can do.
Junior guard Isaiah Thompson picked up where he left off from the end of last year and looked very improved, especially on the defensive end as he used his quickness to his advantage. Newman looked good besides a few lapses defensively, which almost everyone on the team also suffered from. Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic had a bad shooting night, but was +21 on the box score.
Purdue is going to have some guys that are playing well, but not a lot over the course of the season and the minutes distribution will be tricky especially after sophomore forward Mason Gillis returns from his suspension.
“Every day is a job interview. There is little room for error,” Newman said. “You need to be hooked up, be focused every day. Not just for games but practice too, walkthroughs, shoot around, everything. Just need to stay locked in at all times.”
Purdue will be in action Tuesday night when it opens the season against Bellarmine. That game tips off at 7 p.m. in Mackey Arena and can be streamed on BTN+.