Former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has been selected as the No. 5 choice by the Detroit Pistons.
After the pick was announced on Thursday night, Ivey's mother, Niele Ivey, who played in the NBA and is the current head coach of Notre Dame's women's basketball team, gave her son a long hug. Head coach Matt Painter also stood to congratulate Ivey with a hug.
“We are extremely happy and thrilled for Jaden to be selected by Detroit in tonight’s draft,” Painter said in a press release. “He’s put in the work and deserves this. He has a lot of potential to be a star in the NBA and we are excited to watch his journey.”
"It's just a dream come true for me," Ivey said in a press conference after the draft. "I can remember as a young boy, watching some of the great players get drafted. I didn't want to stop until I was walking across that stage, shaking the commissioners hand."
Ivey, a Purdue standout for two seasons, was the most emotional of the first draft choices, tears running down his face as he described his gratitude and why Detroit was important to him. His mother played in the WNBA for the Detroit Shock.
"I'm just so happy," Ivey said, wiping away tears. "I'm just so happy. ... I'm just going to give it my all."
Ivey was the highest Purdue draft pick since Glenn Robinson was drafted with the No. 1 pick in 1994.
Ivey is the first Purdue player drafted since Carsen Edwards, currently with the Pistons, was selected in 2019 and is the seventh top-10 pick in Purdue’s history.
In Ivey’s sophomore season with Purdue, he averaged 17.3 points per game and 3.1 assists, as well as shooting 46% from the field.
Ivey will join second-year point guard Cade Cunningham, who made the all-rookie team last year.
”I would love to go anywhere, but Detroit, my mom played for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA,” Ivey said in a Q&A with The Spun prior to the draft. “I've lived in the area and I know what it's like. Detroit could be an option."
Ivey's grandfather, James Hunter also played with the Detroit Lions.
